Ribfest 2.0 is a go this summer in St. John's
A different organizer and location from last year's contentious proposal
After a lot of pushback to a similar proposal last year left it in the dust, a different group has confirmed plans for a Ribfest this summer in downtown St. John's.
"We're all good to go," said Seamus O'Keefe, the event manager for Ribfest.
This year's three-day event will be happening in Pleasantville from July 18-20, in the same spot where Iceberg Alley takes place.
"The green light's been given to us, we've got a permit from the Newfoundland Liquor Corporation, we've got our ... permit from the city, so we're good to go," O'Keefe told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.
O'Keefe said the event is being organized by the Canadian Progress Club, which has chapters across the country and organizes events to raise money for charities.
Last year's Ribfest plan was put together by a private promoter, who wanted to host the event near Elizabeth Avenue, but eventually had to withdraw the proposal after community opposition.
"It was all about location for us, it had to be," O'Keefe said. "I think that was the primary opposition to that location and, even though it had been approved by city council, I think some of the neighbourhood people were concerned about parking and logistics and displacement of the user groups."
That's not the case for Pleasantville, O'Keefe said, so he's hopeful things will go off without a hitch.
"This will be a fun night," he said. "God willing that there's some good weather here in St. John's that weekend."
