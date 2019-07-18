Bring an apron: Ribfest sizzles up for first time in St. John's

Ribfest kicked off in the Pleasantville area of St. John's Thursday evening. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The first Ribfest was off to a sizzling start Thursday evening in St. John's.

Held in Pleasantville near Quidi Vidi Lake on the grounds perhaps most known from the Iceberg Alley concert series, the three-day festival has the table set to serve up gourmet meats from as far as Texas and Alabama, "where no one leaves hungry."

"We wanted to have some live music and offer some great ribs," said Stephen Puddister of the Canadian Progress Club St. John's chapter, which organized the festival.

"We also followed up and got some local food trucks."

This year's event came after a failed effort to hold Ribfest in Churchill Park last summer, after the promoter withdrew his proposal following opposition from area residents.

Ribfest will run until July 20, held near Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

With the local Canadian Progress Club hosting, 100 per cent of the proceeds from Ribfest are being donated to support Special Olympics NL and the Vera Perlin Society, the organization's two primary charities.

And there are more than just ribs on the menu. Brisket, sausage, pulled pork and more, all from local distributors are set to hit the grills until Saturday.

Coleman's Grocery is lending a helping hand as well, something Greg Gill, vicepPresident of marketing, said was a no-brainer when the offer to chip in came their way.

"It's the perfect fit for Coleman's. Food, family, fun and entertainment, and an opportunity to get involved with the community," he said.

The makers

Some vendors, such as Camp 31 BBQ out of Alabama, drive an entirely self-contained food truck across Canada and the United States, popping up at food festivals along the way. Camp 31 also has a location in Ontario.

They begin their journey in May and and don't stop until Labour Day in Canada before dipping into the southern United States to keep up with the warm weather.

Ribfest in St. John's runs until July 20.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador