What happened behind the scenes as RIAC tried to avoid shutting down

When the Refugee and Immigration Advisory Council suddenly closed its doors last fall after 36 years of service, there were few details about why.

CBC News has found that, behind the scenes, the St. John's group was facing an internal crisis, looking for more government funding to hire an external consultant to address its "financial instability" — even though RIAC had received a lump sum from the province in the weeks leading up to its closure.

According to documents obtained through access to information, RIAC received $137,661 from the province in the 2019 calendar year for sewing and entrepreneurial programs, and wage subsidies for two project coordinators, a gallery curator, and a producer for its Radio RIAC show.

RIAC received a chunk of that cash — about $43,000 — in September and October.

On Nov. 4, a note appeared on RIAC's office door, stating that services were suspended until further notice.

We feel we may be unable to fulfil our obligations as per our contract in the short term. - Email from RIAC's Jose Rivera to the province

Government documents note that Jose Rivera, who served as RIAC's executive director for 14 years and was also the chair of its board of directors, said he had alerted the Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism at that time of the group's "internal crisis."

"We are currently evaluating the nature of the crisis," he wrote in an email to the province.

"However, things are such that we feel we may be unable to fulfil our obligations as per our contract in the short term."

In late November, a spokesperson for the Department of Advanced Education, Skills and Labour told CBC News that it had received financial statements from RIAC's executive director, and had outlined expectations "with respect to financial accountability, as per the contractual obligations."

According to the statement, "the department will look to recover money where possible."

Christopher Mitchelmore, the minister of advanced education, skills and labour, told the House of Assembly on Nov. 25 that officials had been in contact with RIAC and were requesting updates. (N.L. House of Assembly)

Now, a spokesperson told CBC News that communication is ongoing with Rivera.

"A determination of what, if any, funds are outstanding has not yet been finalized," the statement reads.

"AESL will be in a position to comment further on financial matters following the finalization of the financial statement discussions."

CBC News has asked Rivera multiple times for an interview since RIAC's closure, but he has declined those requests.

Articles of dissolution were filed with the province on Jan. 2, noting that there's nothing left to RIAC.

Rivera, as the last member of the board, declared that the organization has no money left, is clear of any debt, didn't have any transferable assets, and its furniture, equipment, and supplies were donated or gifted.

Trouble with sustainability

According to access-to-information documents, Rivera had reached out to the provincial Office of Immigration and Multiculturalism for help with a funding application in October.

On Nov. 1, Rivera sent a proposal to hire an independent consultant "to produce a strategic plan that addresses RIAC's financial instability."

"The lack of sustainable funding has resulted in several close calls for RIAC, where it's been near to closing its doors permanently," he wrote.

Jose Rivera, pictured in a 2017 file photo, was the executive director of RIAC. (CBC)

Rivera noted the group had "another close call event" in early 2019, and marked the need for RIAC to shift "to a more stable long-term model."

Three days later, the sign appeared on RIAC's door.

In an email to donors later that week, Rivera said the organization had "received information which required us to temporarily suspend our services until further notice."

On Nov. 23, Rivera announced in a letter that RIAC was closing for good, after more than three decades or serving those "who don't fall within the explicit mandate" of organizations dedicated to helping refugees and immigrants.

"Our dedication to take on these edge cases seriously was what made our position in the community so important. At the same time, it made it impossible for us to secure formal funding and required that we depend on the generous contributions of individuals or project funding," he wrote.

"Sadly, there wasn't enough investment to keep the dream going."

Board members listed without their knowledge

CBC News found inconsistencies with RIAC's governance.

According to a former version of its website, RIAC's board of directors was required to have three to 13 members, who would be elected for a two-year period. RIAC's constitution states that the board would meet at least six times a year.

Rivera had listed two people among its board members in annual filings with the Canada Revenue Agency since 2016.

Their names also appeared on documents filed with the Newfoundland and Labrador registry of companies in 2016, 2018, and as recently as Nov. 5 — the day after RIAC's services were suspended.

Yet, both of those people previously told CBC News that they hadn't heard from the organization in about three years.

Charity governance guidelines

Mark Blumberg is a Toronto lawyer who advises non-profits and registered charities.

"In that [CRA tax] form, it says it's a serious offence under the Income Tax Act to provide false or deceptive information," he said.

"So if a person were to say: 'We have 15 board members,' and in fact, there were only two board members, that would be potentially false or deceptive information."

Blumberg said, generally speaking, a board should meet at least once a year to look at a group's financials.

"If you haven't had that board meeting to approve the financial statements, then they haven't really been approved by the organization," he said.

Financial troubles since 2015

RIAC's closure was not the first time the organization had faced financial hardships.

In 2015, RIAC was saved by a fundraising campaign called #SaveRIAC, which generated more than $22,000 in donations.

The following year, Rivera told CBC News that RIAC couldn't afford to cover its monthly expenses, and would be forced to vacate its office in downtown St. John's.

A last-minute $2,000 donation from a good Samaritan saved the organization from eviction.

RIAC struggled again with finding affordable office space in 2017.

"If nothing works, and there's no money, and there's no space, then we will have to just fall back and just disappear. Because there is no way for us to keep going," Rivera told CBC News at the time.

'A really big gap for immigrant people'

For 36 years, RIAC helped immigrants like Muharrem Kemaoglu adjust to life in Canada.

He moved from Turkey to St. John's almost two years ago with his wife and two kids.

Kemaoglu said he went to RIAC for ESL classes, but he later found that the group offered so much more.

"I felt very confident when I went to RIAC," he said.

Muharrem Kemaoglu moved from Turkey to St. John's almost two years ago. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"They give really good information about life in St. John's and also about Canadian culture. People who went there [were] getting easily adapted to… daily life here in St. John's."

Kemaoglu said he's lucky, because he has already adapted to life in Newfoundland and Labrador.

But he said he worries about others who are coming to the province.

"There is no chance to… reach these services. And RIAC was doing a really good job for immigrant people like me [who] don't have permanent [residency]. So there is a really big gap," he said.

Meanwhile, the provincial government told CBC News that it is "premature to speculate" when the internal review will conclude, or when details will be released.