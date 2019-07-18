55 artists, 26 countries, 300 pieces of work at RIAC's 3rd art show

When Taqwa Mahmood first moved to Newfoundland and Labrador, she had never painted before. Now she's not only a painter, she's the art director of the Refugee and Immigrant Advisory Council, which is holding its third annual Here From Away art show this weekend.

"The beauty of Newfoundland, and the ocean and the views, inspired me," Mahmood said.

The art show, which will be held at Atlantic Place in St. John's on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., features the work of artists like Mahmood, who can contribute and sell their art regardless of their experience level.

All the barriers that typically make it difficult for artists to be in a gallery are removed at the RIAC gallery, Mahmood said. The result is a diversity of artwork by 55 different artists from 26 countries, covering not just a range of cultures and nationalities but also styles, she said.

This is a selection of the 300 artworks that will be at the sale. (CBC News)

"Each one of them come with their own special story."

Sense of belonging

The idea for the RIAC gallery and art show began six years ago, Mahmood said, with a man who had been a professional artist in Iraq.

He came to RIAC and they decided to provide him with some art materials, she said. Then a show was done to show and sell his art, and that went well.

The artists paint a variety of scenes, from local ones to those of their countries of origin. (CBC News)

The result of the show was that more people involved with RIAC came forward to share that they were also artists. Now all of those people have the opportunity to participate in the art show. Artists set the prices for their pieces, and keep all the proceeds of their sale.

Making art, showing that art at RIAC and participating in the art sale is about more than just the exposure or the money, Mahmood said — the artists also get a valuable sense of belonging in their new home.

"It gives them a chance or opportunity to feel that they're connected to the community through art."

