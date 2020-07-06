Justice minister treads carefully, as RNC officers revolt against their chief

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons did a delicate diplomatic dance Monday as a feud continues to grow between the association representing most frontline officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, and its chief of police, Joe Boland.

In a series of interviews with the media on Monday morning, Parsons expressed complete confidence in both the RNC Association, which represents some 380 non-commissioned officers, and the man he hand-picked to lead the force three years ago.

Parsons said the RNCA has brought forward "significant concerns" about Boland's leadership, and pledged to work with the association to address those concerns.

But in almost the same breath, Parsons expressed "100 per cent confidence" in the chief, saying "I still think he is the right person for the job."

Boland, a 37-year veteran of the RNC who made police accountability one of his top priorities from Day 1, is at the centre of a revolt among officers.

Membership vote

In a rare move, the RNCA organized a membership vote on the chief's leadership last month.

The association has not released the results of the vote, but on Friday a retired officer and former head of the RNCA, Tim Buckle, tweeted that 76 per cent of officers cast a ballot, and 90 per cent expressed a lack of confidence in their chief.

Earlier, Buckle released the results of a 2019 job satisfaction survey that found most officers feared retribution if they filed a grievance, complaint or appeal.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Joe Boland is facing a revolt from within the ranks of the force, but has vowed to "continue to fulfil my obligations." (CBC)

Buckle has waged a stinging campaign against Boland's character and leadership on social media, writing that Boland "failed to hold himself to the high standard he set for everybody else."

Buckle's tweet about the vote results on Friday prompted Boland to issue a defiant statement, saying he planned to continue on as chief in the face of what he called an attempt to discredit and intimidate him.

Boland blamed the non-confidence vote on "a few individuals who wish to avoid accountability, and by some other officers who oppose the progressive and necessary changes I have made to date within the RNC."

Relationships 'take work'

The RNCA has not spoken publicly about the matter, and Parsons confirmed Monday he has held several meetings with the association in recent days.

Parsons said he wants to work with both sides to find a resolution, but in the meantime, he's not concerned that the friction is interfering with the RNC's duty to the public.

"There's nothing ever easy about these types of relationships or about this job. But these things take time. It's like any relationship that's out there. They take work. They take understanding. They take clear communication. And they take trust. I have that in both of these entities. I have that in the men and women of the RNCA. I have that in Chief Joe Boland. I'll continue to have that. And I hope they have that in me," said Parsons.

And just how long is Parsons willing to tolerate the internal bickering?

"I'll tolerate it as long as I have to, as long as there is a clear chain of communication or it doesn't impact the work that's being done. I've seen no indication that the work has been impacted. I think that public confidence in the RNC has risen each and every year since I've been here," he said.

