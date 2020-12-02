Rev. Dave and the Sin Eaters want you to dance out your sins

Rev. Dave and the Sin Eaters are, from left, Dan Hiltz, Scott Sheppard, David Peddle, Louis McDonald and Paul Harris. (David Peddle )

In 2017, David Peddle of Corner Brook had the overwhelming sense that world events were taking a turn for the worse.

He decided his only course of action was to create an album of driving, toe-tapping country-blues music.

"There was kind of an ominous vibe in the air that has sort of increased," said Peddle. "I wondered if it was possible to capture that dark vibe."

Peddle's band is called Rev. Dave and the Sin Eaters, and includes Newfoundland west coast music veterans Dan Hiltz, Scott Sheppard, Paul Harris and Louis McDonald.

The name comes from their love of old-time American blues, country and gospel music, and is inspired by early blues artist Rev. Gary Davis.

"A buddy of mine suggested Sin Eaters, which I didn't realize is an actual thing," said Peddle.

"In certain villages, when someone would die, there would be a person responsible for eating a huge meal to symbolize eating a person's sin."

Dark songs, light beat

Their debut album, Dark Water, contains songs with ominous titles, such as Waiting for the Apocalypse, The Beast is Coming and Crippled by Materialism.

If that sounds heavy, Peddle is quick to reassure that the band's music has a good beat and is great for dancing.

Peddle said the band is inspired by musicians such as the late John Prine, who famously worked elements of sly humour into his songs.

"[We] explore the darkness as well as the light," said Peddle. "We hope there's a pretty cool vibe that happens."

