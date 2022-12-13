Retired RCMP officer charged with assault, forcible confinement for alleged 2019 incident

A retired RCMP officer who was previously acquitted of sexual assault has been charged again — this time for a difference offence.

Steven Blackmore has been charged with forcible confinement and assault, stemming from an investigation into a June 2019 incident in which the RCMP say Blackmore assaulted a man in Clarenville.

Blackmore was an active RCMP corporal at the time but had been on leave for several years following a complicated criminal case. He stood trial in 2014 on 10 charges of assaulting and sexually assaulting two women, including an allegation he held a knife to one of their throats. He was found not guilty, but he continued to remain on paid leave afterward. The Crown appealed all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, which ordered a new trial on the 10 charges in 2017. The Crown, however, later elected to drop it.

The RCMP passed the latest investigation on to the provincial serious-incident response team, which investigates allegations against members of the province's two police forces.

Blackmore was given a court date of Jan. 26.

