Retired N.L. priest facing 3 charges, including sexual assault, involving teenagers

A retired priest in Branch is facing three criminal charges, including sexual assault, after an alleged incident involving teenagers.

Placentia RCMP said the charges against Peter Power, 79, stem from a complaint filed with the police on March 8. The matter involved an alleged incident a few days prior to that date, at a home in the community, involving Power and two teenagers, according to a press release from the police Tuesday afternoon.

Power is charged with invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault and committing an indecent act.

Power retired to Branch after serving in the Archdiocese of Toronto in 2010, according to a statement from the Archdiocese of St. John's. While Power was retired, he occasionally took part in mass in the area.

"Due to the seriousness of the charges now before the court, Father Power's priestly faculties have been suspended, pending the outcome of the court proceedings," the Archdiocese of St. John's said in a statement.

The statement said the Archdiocese has "cooperated fully with the local authorities," and while it wouldn't comment on specifics, "we must be clear in stating that any form of misconduct by personnel of the Catholic Church is unacceptable."

The Archdiocese asked anyone with more information to contact the RCMP, and that it has "extensive procedures to foster a safe environment for all members of our faith community," especially children and young adults.

Power's first court date to answer to the charges is set for September.

