Cosy colours and Nordic flair: Swiss woman banks on upcycling trend for St. John's store

Barbara Holden says she had no problem moving to Newfoundland, where her husband is from, from Switzerland, where the couple previously lived. (Francesca Swann/CBC)

A Swiss woman who is married to a Newfoundland man is bringing a Nordic flair and an European trend to her new store in downtown St. John's.

Cupboard Up, tucked under the edge of Rawlins Cross at the top of Prescott Street, is easy on the eyes with its inviting inventory of small housewares to large furniture in creamy whites, soft greys and pretty pastels.

The store's name is a nod to the second-hand items it sells, in addition to new ones.

"It's a word game from 'cover up' because I paint furniture. I paint stuff that people will throw out or don't want anymore," says owner Barbara Holden.

The store boasts new items, including from a Danish line, in addition to restored ones. (Francesca Swann/CBC)

Holden's interest in painting furniture stems from days furnishing her first apartment. She jumped on board the European trend of upcycling.

"It's a shame if you throw the old furniture out. If you don't like brown, then you gotta paint it, " Holden told CBC's On The Go.

She even hopes to help others give those unwanted pieces a makeover by offering a course on painting furniture.

"I like the idea that people can come in and copy stuff that I do. That would be nice," she said.

From the Alps to the Rock

Holden is from Switzerland, living there with her husband, Mike, who is from Kilbride, for the 18 years.

The store sells paint and Holden hopes to encourage others to copy the look of some of her pieces of furniture. (Francesca Swann/CBC)

Homesickness on his part prompted them to move to St. John's, which was just fine by Holden.

"I enjoy being here, too. I love it. I love both countries," she said.

Cafe to come?

On the shop's opening day, there is a steady hustle and bustle and Holden said it was important to her that there be something for every budget.

Instead of Water Street or Duckworth Street, where many retail stories call home, Holden is taking a chance on Prescott Street, where rental costs are lower — savings that Holden intends to pass on to her customers.

"So far, I've got huge support. Somebody said it looks like a kitchen party," Holden said, laughing.

Holden says the support so far has been great. (Francesca Swann/CBC)

She hopes to expand the business into a cafe where there will be more than food and drink on the menu.

"[A place] where you can buy anything — the cups, the chairs ... just everything," she said.

That expansion of sorts is still percolating, but a travel mug in the store that reads 'Wish it. Dream it. Do it' seems indicative of Holden's goals.

"I try to do what I dream of. It doesn't always work, but I try," she said.