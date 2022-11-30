More than 10% of N.L. respiratory therapists resigned this fall, says association

The provincial government says it's working to recruit more respiratory therapists. (Shutterstock)

Six Eastern Health respiratory therapists have quit their jobs since September, with even more positions likely to soon be vacant.

Gordon Piercey, president of the Association of Allied Health Professionals, fears as the remaining employees attempt to compensate for the vacant positions, the exodus isn't over.

"That's going to be a significant loss. This is a group that for two years have struggled to maintain staffing and keep safe patient care going," he said.

He said respiratory therapists have been stretched thin during the COVID-19 pandemic, with two therapists caring for up to 18 patients at a time. He called the current staffing situation "chaotic," with staff being asked to work consecutive shifts with just a few hours off in between.

"For us it is a huge safety issue, both for patient care and for our membership," he said.

Piercey said Eastern Health funds 56 full-time permanent respiratory therapist positions, and all six resignations were in the metro region.

"When you look at a loss of six personnel, that's fairly significant, especially when we're thinking about the fact that this is a 24/7 service providing critical services in tertiary care here in our metro hospitals," he said.

Piercey said at least one of the employees who resigned has gone to another province for better pay, while others have entered the private sector. He said private sector positions may offer less pay, but have a better work-life balance.

More possible vacancies

In a statement, Eastern Health said two additional positions could be vacant in the coming months as more employees resign or go on leave.

"Staff have indicated that there are challenges such as those related to workload, salary, and overtime," said the statement.

Gordon Piercey, president of the Association of Allied Health Professionals, said respiratory therapists are facing a staffing crunch. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

According to the Association of Allied Health Professionals, Newfoundland and Labrador respiratory therapists are the lowest paid in country. He said the association is currently in collective bargaining with the provincial government and talks have been positive, but he wants to see something — like a labour market adjustment — happen before more staff leave.

'We're at a point now, this can't wait three weeks. This can't wait til after Christmas. We need government to respond now in the next week or so," he said.

Piercey said casual employees are scarce, and covering shifts when staff take time off is difficult.

In a statement, the Health Department didn't say if a labour market adjustment is being considered.

"Government continues to work with partners such as Allied Health Professionals to ensure compensation packages are appropriate," said the statement.

Nova Scotia offers incentives, better pay

According to Piercey, in early November, Nova Scotia Health visited the 2023 respiratory therapist class at College of the North Atlantic, offering jobs, $10,000 signing bonuses and relocation assistance — in addition to 20 per cent higher pay.

Piercey said as of late last week, he doesn't believe the Newfoundland and Labrador government or provincial health authorities had reached out to the class at all.

"The Health Accord talks a lot about our home grown talent and really getting our people in our hospitals, in our health centres, working, and here we are with another province coming in and looking for our talent," he said.

Eastern Health said it typically reaches out to the graduating class in January to outline job opportunities, but this year the schedule is being "accelerated," with meetings planned for early December. According to a statement, the health authority will offer a $10,000 bursary and full-time employment to successful applicants in exchange for a two-year service contract.

The Health Department said it's also in communication with the College of the North Atlantic.

"Our government and dedicated partners are taking the necessary action to address the staffing issues facing the health care system in our province, as we compete with other jurisdictions to attract and retain health care professionals during this critical time."

Interim PC Leader David Brazil said the government has failed to take a proactive approach when it comes to recruiting health-care workers that are trained in the province, as he says is being done in Nova Scotia.

He says the opposition has asked the government to be more proactive in meeting with future graduates and assuring them about employment opportunities in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Show respect for the health-care professionals that are trained in Newfoundland and Labrador," said Brazil.

"Give them an opportunity to stay in Newfoundland and Labrador, use their skill set and provide health-care services for our residents here. So again, we have no understanding as to why this administration's not being proactive and are not taking the lead on what needs to be done here."

Respiratory therapy is a broad profession encompassing a range of services, including airway management — a particularly urgent need in critical care.

Piercey said staffing constraints have hindered efforts to expand outpatient and community clinic respiratory services for chronic disease management.

