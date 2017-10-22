N.L. apology for residential schools getting closer nearly 2 years after promise

Next month will mark two years since Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball promised the province would apologize for its role in residential schools.

There have been lulls in the conversation, but according to NunatuKavut President Todd Russell, discussion between Indigenous groups and the provincial government have recently picked back up.

It's something he feels the people he represents are ready for.

Internal government emails CBC obtained through access-to-information regulations show just two email chains on the topic — one from late 2017 and one from early 2018. In the emails, government officials were setting up and rescheduling meetings to discuss particulars.

Russell acknowledged gaps in conversation, but said communication has been taking place in other ways — outside of email.

He says it was important to wait, and it hasn't caused him to doubt the province's sincerity.

The promise

Ball's promise of a provincial apology came on the eve of the 2017 federal apology.

There were various community gatherings and plaque presentations following the prime minister's address, and now that those ceremonies have wrapped up, Russell said the people he represents are in a better place to accept a provincial apology.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers an apology on behalf of the federal government to former students of Newfoundland and Labrador residential schools in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Nov 24, 2017. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

"We needed a little time to breathe," Russell said.

The delay on the provincial apology was raised during May's provincial election.

Those campaign mentions were brought up at a recent meeting with the premier, according to Russell, who said he also indicated at the time that NunatuKavut was ready to start talking more intimately about what a provincial apology might look like.

Innu Nation

The Innu Nation rejected the federal residential schools apology, calling it too narrow.

In a statement, the Innu Nation said an apology from the province would need to reflect the experience the Innu had with day schools — government-run schools for Indigenous students that didn't require children to stay overnight, but where the same types of physical and sexual abuse were sometimes faced by students.

Innu Nation also said the province would need to deal with the recording of MHA Perry Trimper.

There were five residential schools in Newfoundland and Labrador: Makkovik Boarding School, Nain Boarding School, St. Anthony Orphanage and Boarding School, Lockwood School in Cartwright and Yale School in North West River. The North West River junior dormitory is pictured. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It would be premature to discuss an apology for residential schools when both Innu Nation and the province are still working through what actions the province will take to address racism against Innu within government."

The Nunatsiavut government declined to comment.

Statement from the premier

In a statement, the Premier's Office said the most recent discussion about an apology happened a week ago.

"We've had continual communication and progress has been made," the statement said.

Premier Dwight Ball has said he's working with Indigenous groups to come up with an appropriate apology. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

While no timeline was given on when the apology would happen, the statement said the premier will give the apology in person.

"Our government remains committed to advancing reconciliation with all Indigenous people in Newfoundland and Labrador. In order to promote healing in our province, we recognize the importance of taking the necessary time to ensure any apology, and indeed all interactions, are carried out with respect for and rapport with Indigenous people."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador