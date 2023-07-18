Residential school survivor exhibit on hold after Illusuak fire suppression system activated 

An exhibit letting residential school survivors tell their own stories is on hold after the Illusuak Cultural Centre's fire suppression system was activated last week.

In 2018, Them Days had been holding sessions to help survivors share their experiences. After years of work, the magazine staff had gathered the stories into a memory book, as well as educational panels, audio-visual material and a virtual reality headset, all set up in the Illusuak on July 17.

"It was supposed to be this day of healing," said Them Days editor Aimee Chaulk. "This beautiful celebration of Inuit traditions and carrying that on despite the things that we were going to learn about in the exhibitions."

At 3:01, there was a loud bang, then the fire alarm sounded, Chaulk said. Chaulk said a white cloud followed that she knew was the fire suppression system as Them Days' archive has a similar one. But then a blast happened in the theatre, sending thick black smoke over everything, Chaulk said.

The Illusuak Cultural Centre's fire suppression system went off on Monday. It will take time to learn why, Nunatsiavut said. (Submitted by Kennedy Williams)

"It was like an explosion," Chaulk said. "It was a scary scene there. The people were screaming, there was crying."

All 18 people inside were able to get out. Everyone went to the local clinic to be assessed for smoke and chemical inhalation. Chaulk said she and everyone else inside were covered in a thick, black soot from the smoke.

"We were given several wet wipes to wash our face and our necks and everything, and we were just taking so much off of our faces and our necks and our hands," Chaulk said. "Later on, getting a shower, the water at the bottom of the shower was just black."

The Nunatsiavut Government said it sends its appreciation to the Nain fire brigade for going into the cloudy Illusuak Cultural Centre to make sure people were able to leave safely. (Submitted by Chase Holwell)

The Nunatsiavut Government said on July 18 that the internal investigation found no indication that a fire had occurred. Women in the centre have disputed that, saying there were multiple people who saw sparks and flames in the theatre ceiling and the smell of burning plastic and wires.

Nunatsiavut said it is gathering a team of professionals to do an in-depth investigation and a final report will be issued.

Chaulk said when the alarm went off, the exhibit hadn't started. The candles hadn't been lit. Chaulk said they had done things cautiously like taping down cords but didn't believe an emergency would happen.

People who were in the Illusuak Cultural Centre when the fire suppressant system went to the clinic and were under observation. Nunatsiavut says one person continues to receive medical attention. (Submitted by Frances Harris)

"The exhibition is just, it's probably completely destroyed by smoke damage, the soot and the smell and like, I don't think any of us are going to forget that burning plastic heat chemically smell ever again."

The Them Days project was started after the 2017 apology to the residential school survivors in Labrador by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The project was the idea of the survivors to have their experiences shared in their own words.

The exhibit was meant to be in Nain for two weeks, then travel to Hopedale, Postville, Makkovik and Rigolet, before going to four other communities in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Some of the exhibit can be reproduced, like the audio-video elements and boards. Other things are potentially irreplaceably damaged by the thick, black soot, Chaulk said. Those items include candles from the apology by the Prime Minister and a memory book that may have been digitised.

Chaulk said Them Days will next talk to the survivors and ask their wishes moving forward.

"You're always told fire moves fast. But you always think 'Oh I could get out quickly.' Or, you could help somebody out," Chaulk said. "This was faster than anything I ever imagined, it was seconds, like we were enveloped."

"It was a very scary time."