Man who went overboard in Torbay rescued

A fisherman is safe on dry land after he fell overboard from a small boat in wet conditions off Tappers Cove in Torbay Tuesday.

Wayne Bradbury was rescued by Tom Martin and two other local fisherman at around 3:30 p.m.

"They did a fine job," he said. "They're good men and thanks be to God they were around when I needed them."

These are the fishermen who saved fisherman Wayne Bradbury after he went overboard. <a href="https://t.co/kbdLN7gRcc">pic.twitter.com/kbdLN7gRcc</a> —@CBCMarkQuinn

Bradbury told CBC News that he set out in the 11-foot aluminum boat to bail out his larger fishing boat after Tuesday's heavy rain.

He fell overboard and was able to climb back into the small boat, but was adrift and in danger of smashing onto the rocks.

Wayne Bradbury is whisked away to get into some dry clothes. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Bradbury said he caught the mooring line to Martin's boat and was able to hang on until he was rescued. The fishermen got to him before coast guard responders arrived.

"This is the stuff the local commercial fisherman are capable of doing," said Martin.

"We were told not to go out there, we're gonna be drowned, we got out, we rescued that man and we got back in here."

Asked what he planned to do now, Bradbury said he was going home for a "big feed of turkey soup."