Volunteer rescue crew warns outdoor enthusiasts about avalanche risk

A skier from Newfoundland's west coast is urging outdoor enthusiasts to be aware of possible avalanches after recent weather on parts of the island.

Overhanging edges of snow on the ridges or crests of mountains, also known as cornices, have been spotted in places like the Lewis Hills, Killdevil Mountain and Gros Morne, which has prompted Bay of Islands Volunteer Search and Rescue to issue a caution.

"Certainly on the west coast and I guess anywhere in Newfoundland, with as much wind as we always have, large cornices do form, and those can become a big danger," said Garry MacKenzie, community events co-ordinator for the search and rescue team.

Mackenzie said small slides happen "all the time" but because of the type of snow that fell over the past weekend, the possibility and severity of an avalanche is greater.

"All of this heavy snow has been put onto a bunch of sandwich … layers of very, very weak snow, and that's where the concern comes from," MacKenzie said.

MacKenzie also recommends avoiding a "terrain trap," which is any kind of gulch, gully or valley where snow can pile up deeply in the event of an avalanche.

"It is very tempting. These places are usually very nice to stop and hang out … but you also may be parking yourself in an area of concern."

Be careful, plan ahead

According to MacKenzie, avalanches can often be triggered by the vibrations that snowmobiles emit, so he's asking outdoor adventurers to be careful.

He said anyone planning activity around an avalanche-prone area should pack a GPS, map or compass; a fire starter; extra clothing; food; water and some sort of shelter.

And he said it's "absolutely essential" to let someone know where you are going prior to leaving, and to stick to the plan.

"The more detailed your trip is going to be, the more detailed your plan should be."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador