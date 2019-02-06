Inmate death review finds N.L. prisons can't handle mental health, addiction issues

A report into the deaths of two men and two women inside Newfoundland and Labrador's prison system has found nothing to suggest correctional officers could have saved them, but instead admonished systemic issues inside the prison walls.

A heavily redacted version of the report was given to media on Wednesday, with recommendations to build a new prison, create mental health units in the existing institutions and cut down on the drug trade inside Her Majesty's Penitentiary.

"The current system cannot adequately address mental health and addictions issues," the report states.

The four inmates — Doug Neary, Skye Martin, Samantha Piercey and Christopher Sutton — all died alone in their cells between Aug. 31, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

More than 30 pages were removed from the report provided to the public — parts that detail the lives of the deceased inmates, criminal histories and how they died. This is despite the report being titled "Deaths in Custody Review."

In its conclusion, however, the report says it found nothing that contradicts investigations by police and the chief medical examiner and states there is no reason to believe the deaths could have been prevented with "action or inaction" by prison staff at Her Majesty's Penitentiary or the Clarenville Correctional Centre For Women.

Prison in shambles

In one section, the report paints a picture of a decrepit and ancient men's prison in the heart of St. John's where inmates are "triple-bunked" in rooms that are meant to handle two people, or contained to makeshift cells in the penitentiary gymnasium.

According to the report, it's a place where mental health and addictions issues are commonplace, and drugs cause "chaos" when they get inside the prison.

To combat the issue, the report recommends a "focused strategy to reduce drug abuse and trafficking within the institution."

Her Majesty's Penitentiary is Newfoundland and Labrador's largest jail. The Victorian-era structure sits on the banks of picturesque Quidi Vidi Lake. (CBC)

While there has been much discussion about building a new prison in the province, the report recommends making some changes in the meantime. It calls for a mental health unit to be constructed out of the existing infrastructure at HMP, as well as the Clarenville's women's prison.

"While a new institution will include a space to alleviate the need to use segregation to accommodate inmates experiencing a mental health crisis, a more therapeutic environment with enhanced services cannot wait for construction of a new facility."

Mental health problems rampant: prison staff

According to the report, prison staff stated between 77 and 87 per cent of inmates in the province have some sort of mental health or addictions issue. The review team, led by retired police officer Marlene Jesso, was unable to verify that number.

The report states most of its findings were expected —they echo much of the same material covered by reviews dating back to the 1990s.

"Most of the issues identified have existed for many years and have been identified by past reviews," it states.

"Even with the implementation of many of these [past] recommendations, the changes did not go far enough to have a lasting impact."