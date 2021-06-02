Watch here: N.L. reopening plan coming at 12:30 p.m. NT

Travel restrictions have been in place in Newfoundland and Labrador since May 2020. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Public health and government officials are set to unveil a plan for reopening Newfoundland and Labrador's borders at 12:30 p.m. NT, as part of the weekly COVID-19 briefing.

The briefing will be led by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Health Minister John Haggie and Premier Andrew Furey, and live streamed on the provincial government's YouTube channel.

While a coordinated restart to the Atlantic Bubble has been delayed twice this spring due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the three Maritime provinces released reopening plans over the last week, with different targets.

New Brunswick plans to open its borders to Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I. and parts of Quebec on June 7, depending on hitting vaccination targets and its COVID-19 caseload. On July 1 it plans to include Nova Scotia and the rest of Canada, if those travellers have one dose of a vaccine.

P.E.I. is looking to open its borders on June 27 to other Atlantic provinces, and to the rest of Canada on Aug. 8, with no quarantines required for fully vaccinated travellers.

Nova Scotia on Friday released a three-stage reopening plan, with the primary focus on reopening things like retail businesses. The third and last phase will allow travel from other provinces.

The other provinces have said their plans depend on epidemiology and vaccination rates.

As of Tuesday, there were 90 active cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, and changes to the sizes of the regions currently under tighter health restrictions due to COVID-19 clusters. A chunk of central Newfoundland along the northeast coast eased restrictions from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3, while other areas along the Trans-Canada Highway from Gambo to Badger moved to Alert Level 2.

In western Newfoundland, the Alert Level 4 area has been expanded in the Bay St. George area to include communities along Route 403, including Flat Bay, St. Theresa's and Journois.

As of Tuesday, 147,143 people have been tested for the virus in the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador first imposed travel restrictions on May 4, 2020, requiring non-residents to have exemptions to enter. The restrictions have been loosened on occasion to allow freer movement within the Atlantic provinces, but have always been maintained for the rest of Canada.

