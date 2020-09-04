Here's what reopening as the province heads into Labour Day with no new COVID-19 cases

More things are reopening in Newfoundland and Labrador as the province heads into the long weekend one week removed from the last new case of COVID-19.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced another day of zeros on Friday. There has only been one new case in the last three weeks.

With Labour Day long weekend marking the end of summer vacation and start of a new school year, other businesses and services are planning to open around the same time.

Public libraries will finally open their doors on Tuesday. Not all branches will be open right away, and not all services and programs will be available.

Safety measures will be in place, such as acrylic surrounding front desks, and frequent sanitization of public computers and other items.

People are advised to place holds on books online and pick them up in person to avoid unnecessary browsing.

City services

The City of St. John's will resume counter service at city hall on Wednesday.

The city will be operating with reduced hours from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. NT daily. Service is available in the afternoons until 4:30 p.m., but it has to be done through appointments booked through 311 or access@st.johns.ca.

St. John's City Hall will be open for walk-in services starting Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

The majority of services offered in person are available over the phone or online, and city staff will be limiting the number of people allowed in city hall at any given time.

Council meetings are staying online for the time being, as staff works to overhaul council chambers to ensure physical distancing is possible.

Drama returns

Arts and Culture Centre locations across the province will also be opening on Tuesday.

They were among the first public places to close when the pandemic began, shutting doors on March 13.

Future performances at the Arts and Culture Centre may look similar on stage, but the seating will be overhauled to allow for physical distancing between groups of spectators. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC )

The new reality we live in will bring new changes to how people book tickets for shows, putting an emphasis on bubbles and keeping space between groups of spectators.

"We are suspending online sales for 2020 performances, which means patrons will need to phone the box office directly to book tickets," reads a news release from the Arts and Cultures Centre. "This will ensure we can create that 'bubble buffer' around purchased seats."

Every second row of seats will be empty, and each group of patrons will have three empty seats on either side of them.

Masks can be removed once a person is seated for a show. There are four events scheduled for centres across the province in the fall — musicians Jason Benoit, Rum Ragged, Neon Dreams and the Swinging Belles.

