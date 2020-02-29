The river in the city: A Land & Sea archival special

Rennie's River twists and turns through old St. John's, bringing many different kinds of people to the water. (CBC)

Life in Newfoundland revolved around the waters of the Atlantic ocean in 1983, but Rennie's River that flowed through the capital city was a star in its own right.

The river twisted and turned through old St. John's, with thousands of people living on its banks. As St. John's developed, the river became part of town. The surrounding area became farmland and the home of a flour mill run by a Mr. Rennie, for who the river became named after.

Steve Herder grew up around Rennie's River. It brings back many memories from his childhood. (CBC)

Rennie's River drew people from all over the city to play, walk, fish and photograph. Steve Herder remembered moments of his childhood and growing up in the area. He spent many days at the river, catching fish with his bare hands with his brothers and swimming in the pools around the river.

"That's marvellous, right in the middle of the city. Where else could you do that?," Herder said.

Seeking out the special places

If you knew where to look in Rennie's River, you would find the brown trout, introduced at the head of the river about 80 years before. The brown trout prospered through eastern Newfoundland, and would always return to spawn.

The river was often a place of research for scientists at Memorial University and across North America.

John Gibson has fished all over the world. He said fishing in areas like Europe is fun, but it doesn't compare to fishing in Rennie's River. (CBC)

One method of research is called electroshocking. A direct current is sent into the water, attracting fish to the pull of the electricity. Fish are momentarily stunned, caught with a net and placed in a mild anesthetic. This makes them easier to measure and causes the trout no harm.

John Gibson studied brown trout around the world, and said there's no where quite like Rennie's River.

"We don't realize what a gold mine we have here, and it's going to become more valuable as St. John's grows," Gibson said.

Scientists use a backpack device to create a direct current to attract fish and collect them for research. (CBC)

Rennie's River is the river that refused to die. In times of growth and change throughout St. John's, the river stayed resilient, serving as a place of beauty and tranquillity for many.

