Man accused of firing gun at car on New Year's Day in Renews

A 50-year-old Cape Breton man is facing serious charges in Newfoundland and Labrador after allegedly shooting a gun into the air, and at people sitting in a car.

Police arrested the man at 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in the Southern Shore community of Renews.

He was arrested after he returned to the scene of the alleged incident in his vehicle. Police seized a loaded rifle from the front seat of his pickup truck.

He is charged with careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose, and intentional discharge of a firearm while being reckless. A conviction on that last charge carries a minimum of four years in prison.

He's due in court in St. John's for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador