Section of TCH near Gander getting new name: Remembrance Way

A two-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Gander will be renamed in November to honour the sacrifices of Canadian armed forces.

Remembrance Way will run from the entrance to the Silent Witness Memorial access road to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery.

"It will serve as a reminder not only of the two sites through which this section of highway passes but all those who've sacrificed their lives so that we can have the freedom and peace that we enjoy," Gander Mayor Percy Farwell told CBC News.

The naming ceremony will be held Nov. 11 at the North Atlantic Aviation Museum.

Farwell said he hopes it will encourage people driving on the highway to think about those who have served.

"(Remembrance Day) is one day a year when we focus our attention on those sacrifices and remembering those people that were lost," he said. "So this is a sort of a permanent year-round reminder."

Since the Gander airport was built before the start of the Second World War, he said, the community has had a link to soldiers and military from across the globe, many of whom died while serving. Tragedies such as the Arrow Air crash in 1985, which killed 248 American soldiers and eight crew members from the 101st Airborne Division, have also affected Gander and become a part of the heritage of the community.

The section of highway will be similar to other areas in the country that have used roadways to pay homage to fallen servicepeople. Signage will be installed by the provincial Department of Transportation and Works.

The signs will have a poppy representing the Commonwealth War Graves, and the logo of the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles, said Farwell.

"It'll be a reminder of those two particular sites but it's intended to be that and more," he said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador