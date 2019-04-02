A different kind of war story: The 18 premieres on Remembrance Day

"The 18" is about a group of schoolchildren in London who became caretakers for graves of eighteen Newfoundlanders, laid to rest after World War One. This original show features choirs, bands, and performers including Petrina Bromley and The Ennis Sisters.

It's a story about war and remembrance, but it's also about kindness and the power of small acts to make a big difference. And it's premiering on Remembrance Day in St. John's.

The 18 is an original show that's part play and part musical, and it features star performers Petrina Bromley and the Ennis Sisters. The story is about the children of Beatrix Potter Elementary School in London who discovered the headstones of 18 Newfoundlanders laid to rest after the First World War.

The children became the caretakers of these headstones, and each class of students at the school has since taken on the same loving project. It's a story that CBC brought to light in 2015.

Playwright Kyle McDavid adapted the story, and producer Kellie Walsh of the Shallaway Youth Choir has helped bring it to life, along with other creative contributors. The 18 premieres on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Basilica in St. John's. The show is free and accessible, but seating is limited. Click the video above for a preview.

