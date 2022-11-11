N.L.'s fallen soldiers honoured in Remembrance Day ceremonies

The head of the Royal Canadian Legion in Newfoundland and Labrador expects a large turnout for Remembrance Day ceremonies across the province Friday, after two years of events stunted by pandemic restrictions.

"It'll be a memorable time people will feel in their hearts, and they'll want to pay their respects," said president Gerald Budden.

"It's a time of reflection.... You kind of visualize and think about the experiences the people went through in, especially in World War I, World War II, the Korean War and other wars in between that — and what the soldiers, the men and women, did for the province and the nation."

The ceremony at the National War Memorial in St. John's begins at 10:55 a.m. NT, with designated representatives laying wreaths. Spectators will then observe two minutes of silence.

CBC Radio has special coverage of the event, followed at 11:30 a.m. NT by a special edition of Crosstalk.

A service will also be held at Gander's Heritage Park at 11 a.m. NT. In Corner Brook, the city will close West Street to traffic at 10 a.m. NT for the annual Remembrance Day parade.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador