Private acts replace public ceremonies for a very different Remembrance Day

(Adam Walsh/CBC)

The memories of sacrifice remain, but with public gatherings pared down to private ceremonies, acts to mark Remembrance Day 2020 in Newfoundland and Labrador will be mostly small, individual moments.

The National War Memorial in St. John's normally draws large crowds on Nov. 11. But as Wednesday morning dawned it was quiet, with some small preparations being made for a scaled-down event more in line with COVID-19 health guidelines.

The premier, lieutenant-governor and a few others will participate in the semi-private ceremony — one Nathan Lehr, the president of the province's division of the Royal Canadian Legion, called "very low key" and will include a wreath-laying and flyover from a Cormorant helicopter.

At 11 a.m., the City of St. John's and the legion ask people to step outside their front doors and observe two minutes of silence in lieu of gathering at the memorial.

People may still bring their own wreaths to the memorial, but Lehr asked for those acts to be spaced out over the course of the day to keep crowds to a minimum. The city's request for people to consider decorating windows for Remembrance Day has also been taken to heart, Lehr said.

"I've noticed a lot of houses where children, elementary kids, have been putting homemade wreaths in their windows," he said.

Barb Griffiths Hiscock had help placing her poppy rocks around Conception Bay South's war memorial and trails from her granddaughter Araya, 5, and grandson Luke, 4. (Submitted by Barb Griffiths Hiscock)

In Conception Bay South, people taking time to mark the day may notice small, hand-painted poppies on rocks around the town's war memorial and trail network, mementos left by one woman.

"The poppy rocks are small reminders that we never forget the role our veterans played in fighting for our freedom," said Barb Griffiths Hiscock, who painted about 45 rocks in all.

Her two grandchildren helped her place them, using the act as a way to help them understand the day in the absence of a ceremony to attend.

"It's such a small labour of love," she said.

Mill whistle memorial

Similar to St. John's, most other ceremonies in the province have been scaled back. In Corner Brook, a small group of legion members will march to the square outside City Hall for a short ceremony that includes reading the poem, In Flanders Fields.

The public is not to attend, said Legion President Derek Hamlyn. Hamlyn said the number of people coming to the ceremony has been growing in the past 15 years, and he hopes the temporary pause doesn't spoil that momentum.

"It really downplays what we are supposed to be representing. It was supposed to be a celebration of an armistice. And basically it's downgraded to nothing," he said.

Tomorrow will be a very different Remembrance Day. <br><br>On behalf of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 13 and in keeping with recommendations from <a href="https://twitter.com/GovNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GovNL</a> , we once again ask that everyone pay their respects at home this year. <a href="https://t.co/eiKj97NhYy">pic.twitter.com/eiKj97NhYy</a> —@CornerBrook

When the Corner Brook Pulp and Paper mill whistle blows at 11 a.m., Hamlyn encouraged people to use that marker to help spur their own private thoughts.

"I'd like everyone to take a two-minute silence and to think about what happened on this day and what happened for us to get our freedom. Those young men over there fighting, and of course our young ladies as well," he said.

'Unbelievable' amount of poppy donations

Despite the solitary ceremonies, both Hamlyn and Lehr said donations to the legion's annual poppy campaign have been way up in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day.

"It's unbelievable. Normally you put a coin in or whatever. We're finding a lot of 5s, 10s, $50 bills and donations, good lord, from everybody, small and big," said Lehr.

Nathan Lehr, the head of the Royal Canadian Legion in Newfoundland and Labrador, says the increase in poppy donations this year comes at a crucial time for struggling branches. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

That generosity comes at a crucial time, as legions across the province — and similarly, across Canada — have struggled since the pandemic hit, with many branches fearing their precarious finances could force some to close permanently.

But there has been some reprieve, just in time for Remembrance Day: in a virtual ceremony in Ottawa on Nov. 10, the Royal Canadian Legion announced it would be receiving $14 million in aid from the federal government.

"This is a big, big gift for us guys, that's for sure. It's going to help a lot of branches stay open," said Lehr.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador