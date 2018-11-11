Remembrance Day ends with a ringing of bells in Newfoundland and Labrador

Don Walsh keeps his father's diary from the Second World War bound in leather, so it can be passed on to future generations.

The diary details his father's day-to-day activities as he fought, from dramatic run-ins with German soldiers to the mundane.

"Even to the point where he said, 'Going to stay in today, haven't got no smokes, I'm broke, no money, waiting for a money order to come.'"

Don Walsh holds up his father's diary form his days in the Second World War. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Walsh was one of hundreds who gathered at the National War Memorial on Duckworth Street in St. John's Sunday for a Remembrance Day ceremony, to honour those who have died in service and the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Hundreds attended the Remembrance Day ceremony in St. John's Sunday. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/CBC)

Alex MacPherson has four uncles who served. He said the ceremony is important to honour the memory of those who gave their lives.

"So that everybody knows was the cost was," he said.

The Remembrance Day procession began at the Sergeants' Memorial at Queen Street and Cathedral Street and moved to the National War Memorial on Duckworth Street. (Bob Sharpe/CBC)

Tammy Snook agrees. She had family members in the Second World War and said it's important to honour them and everyone else who fought.

"The reason that we can go to school every day, the reason that we can go to work every day is because they gave up their life for us."

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march in front of the National War Memorial in St. John's Sunday. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/CBC)

Fern Williams attended the ceremony to honour her father.

"It's wonderful to pay tribute to the people that gave us our freedom, especially these days when there's still a potential for trouble," she said.

Hundreds gathered in St. John's to remember the fallen and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. 2:04

Freezing temperatures didn't stop anybody

In Happy Valley-Goose Bay, members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Royal Canadian Air Force bowed their heads at the memorial outside the legion.

Sixty-nine wreaths honouring war veterans and past legion members surrounded them.

Members of the RCMP and the Royal Canadian Air Force braved freezing temperatures to take part in the Remembrance Day ceremony in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

John Wall, who emceed the ceremony for the 26th year in a row, said not even a temperature of -1 C prevented people from coming out.

"The place was blocked," he said.

The mayor spoke at the memorial as did Speaker of the House of Assembly and Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper, who spoke on behalf of a WW I veteran, Wall said.

He talked to CBC News from behind the bar in the legion where he said he was looking at a room packed full of people and tables piled high with food.

"Everybody participates," he said.

Bells ring out

As the light waned, people once again circled the war memorial in St. John's, this time waiting to emulate a moment that hadn't happened in a century: the ringing out of church bells across a continent, marking the end of the Great War.

"During the war, the bells were silent," explained Legion chapter president Berkeley Lawrence. "If you rang a church bell in any town, it would gather people," he said, creating a target for bombers in communities across Europe.

At the signing of the armistice, churches across Europe spontaneously erupted in sound.

"Even though we know peace did not last, at least on that day, peace was. They were happy, and joyful, and grateful the war was over."

Bells, ship horns, anything that makes a sound - a country-wide salute to WWI veterans just began in St. John’s, emulating the day churches across Europe rang their bells for peace. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/100years?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#100years</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/100bells?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#100bells</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LestWeForget?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LestWeForget</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/738PwdPvnC">pic.twitter.com/738PwdPvnC</a> —@4evamalone

Sunday's event, the Bells of Peace, was organized by the Legion, with cities from St. John's to Victoria taking part.

"It's fitting that a hundred years later here we are, not far away from where the soldiers left," St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said from the base of the memorial.

"It's kind of symbolic when you're standing here. You're thinking about what they were thinking when they left, if they knew how long they were going — or if they would even come back."

With files from Malone Mullin and Sarah Smellie

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador