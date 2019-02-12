Justin Blundon filled his three decades with volunteer work, compassion for others

Justin Blundon probably would have wanted to go to The Keg today, his sister Janean figures. Then, maybe to Shamrock City for a beer.

Today would have been a milestone for him — 30 years old. Foil birthday balloons hang from his camouflage-print recliner in the Blundon family living room. Justin loved camouflage.

Chris Blundon laughs while telling a story about his son Justin, whose framed picture sits behind Chris on a camouflage recliner. It was Justin's chair; he loved camo print. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Gathered in the Goulds, a St. John's suburb, the five surviving Blundons are celebrating their boy today. They are remembering his incredible volunteer efforts, which spanned decades and extended to all kinds of causes and efforts.

They're also grieving. It's only been 10 days since Justin died suddenly, in his parents' arms.

Infectious smile

Justin was born in 1989 to Chris and Linda Blundon. He was the third child to a couple who'd already lost one son — an infant, who'd lived just one day.

"Justin loved going up to the Holy Sepulchre (Cemetery) and seeing his brother there, and you know, having a chat sometimes," said his father Chris Blundon.

"He was put here on purpose … to keep us together."

Blundon siblings Janean, Jenna and Jason sift through photos of Justin at their parents' home. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

When he was a one-year-old, Justin was diagnosed with a rare condition that affected his mobility and his fine motor skills.

The Blundons don't like to call it a disease and they don't say he was disabled. He just had challenges. He was treated like the rest of his siblings — two sisters were born after him — and he graduated high school with the rest of the kids his age.

Despite those challenges, Chris said, Justin was never bullied or singled out. He was easy to like with a warm, infectious smile and a powerful urge to help others.

Justin, right, and his brother Jason, left, both volunteered with the Goulds Fire Department. So did their father, Chris. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"It was just his own unique personality," Chris said. "He wanted to do it."

Justin won awards in the Goulds for his volunteer efforts. He was an active member of St. Kevin's Parish, helping with bingo games and other fundraisers. He did as much training as possible with the St. John Ambulance, and wore the uniform with pride.

Another challenge

Five years ago, while on a family vacation in Florida, Justin contracted a serious viral infection that attacked his vital organs and nearly killed him.

After two months in hospital, the young man was left with severe heart damage, which was managed for a time, but got worse just before Christmas last year.

Justin, his parents and sister spent January in Ottawa while he underwent tests to find out if he was a candidate for a transplant. He was — but finding a match could take years and would mean long stretches in hospital.

Birthday balloons are tied to the back of Justin Blundon's camouflage recliner in his parents' home in the Goulds, a suburb of St. John's. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"He heard that and he wasn't very excited," Chris said. "He wanted to be out volunteering and helping people, and that's something that he couldn't do in Ottawa."

Just days after returning home to Newfoundland, Justin sang out to his parents from the basement. He was feeling weak and he needed help.

"We see all the signs now," Chris said. "He wanted to come home and die."

Justin collapsed in his parents' arms. His heart stopped. He wouldn't make it on to the transplant list.

Firefighters from the Goulds volunteer fire brigade were first on the scene.

'He was so proud'

Though his father insists no one cause was closest to Justin's heart, the volunteer fire department was something of a family tradition.

His father, then his older brother, Jason, joined the department and Justin took an interest from an early age.

Justin Blundon took an interest in firefighting from a young age. He was proud to be named an honourary volunteer firefighter in the Goulds. (Submitted)

"They made him an honorary member and he was so proud," his father said.

At his funeral on Thursday, members of the Goulds Volunteer Fire Department, the St. John's Regional Fire Department, and others provided an honour guard for Justin.

Firefighters also acted as pallbearers.

"We don't know how to thank them," Chris said, "they're definitely helping us get through."

Since he died, sister Janean said, hundreds of people have reached out to say a kind word about Justin.

Members of the St. John's Regional Fire Department acted as pallbearers at Justin Blundon's funeral on Feb. 7, 2019. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"We never expected, you know? We knew how good he was and how much he inspired people but the last couple of weeks, like, hundreds of people. How do you meet so many people?" Janean asked.

Eldest brother Jason agreed.

"He surely accomplished a lot more in 29, 30 years than a lot of people triple his age," he said.

"He's definitely a phenomenal person."

Heart of gold

Instead of raising a glass with Justin today, the Blundons sifted through pictures and recalled fond memories, laughing, then sniffling, then laughing again.

The Blundons say they don't know much about organ transplants, but they met a few patients while they were in Ottawa. They want to learn more and get involved in campaigns to encourage donation.

Justin's mother, Linda Blundon says her son had a heart of gold. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

It's a way to keep Justin's generous spirit alive.

Linda Blundon's voice broke as she explained how she came to understand her son's death.

"Our precious child, Justin, didn't need the new heart. He wanted to go with his own heart of gold. And he did."

