Regulated child-care operators get list of rules for expanding

Regulated daycares in Newfoundland and Labrador have a new set of instructions to follow when services expand slightly on Monday, as the province relaxes public health restrictions to Alert Level 4.

The policy, sent to regulated child-care centres and day homes, said that children of current clients going back to work can now attend, in addition to children of essential workers.

Everyone entering a child-care service must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and asked about their travel history each time they go in.

People with respiratory symptoms, like fever, cough, fatigue or muscle aches, are not allowed to enter or participate in child-care for two weeks.

Child-care operators must close if 20 per cent of staff and children within a homeroom or the facility itself have respiratory illness 48 hours before attending.

Child-care centres will operate at just half their normal capacity, or a maximum of 30 people including adults or children, whichever is fewer. No more than 10 people can be assigned to a homeroom or an outdoor play area and travel outside the child-care centre is not permitted.

As of Monday, regulated child-care centres must also record everyone who comes in a homeroom on their daily register.

The policy said family day homes should be restricted to people currently living there and the families receiving care. They also must record all adults and children who enter and exit the home during operating hours.

"This is important for contact tracing should it be required," the policy said.

The COVID-19 Child Care Operation Policy outlines enhanced cleaning, sanitization and disinfection practices for daycares. (File photo) (CBC)

The child-care operators must keep entrances locked, and post signs about drop off and pick up procedures.

Measures put in place at the beginning of the pandemic, like having one parent at drop off and pick up, and having them stay in their vehicles until they've been screened for COVID-19 symptoms by phone, handwashing and physical distancing will continue.

Enhanced cleaning, sanitation and disinfection practices, like cleaning surfaces that are frequently touched twice daily and removing clutter and toys that can't be easily cleaned, also will continue.

Child-care operators must also avoid sensory play, like water, sand, and play dough unless they can ensure it will be used by only one child, or their sibling.

Under extenuating circumstances, child-care services can temporarily change the age range they're licensed to care for to accommodate siblings.

