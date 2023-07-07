Change coming for registered psychiatric nurses who can't work in N.L., says health minister

Change may be coming for a registered psychiatric nurse from Mount Pearl who can't work in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Right now registered psychiatric nurses working in other provinces can't be hired in Newfoundland in Labrador. Their credentials aren't recognized.

The College of Registered Nurses of Newfoundland and Labrador (CRNNL) is the regulatory body for all registered nurses (RNs) and nurse practitioners (NPs) in this province but it doesn't have the authority to regulate registered psychiatric nurses (RPNs).

Newfoundland obviously needs all the nurses that it can get. It's no secret that there has been a shortage forever. - Jasmine Sheppard

That's a problem for 25-year-old Jasmine Sheppard.

She went to Brandon University in Winnipeg for four years to become a registered psychiatric nurse and graduated in May with a Bachelor of Science in Psychiatric Nursing. Sheppard is currently working as an RPN in Winnipeg but wants to return to Newfoundland.

"I mean it's home," Sheppard told CBC News.

"I can go to places like Ireland and New Zealand and Dubai and work. So it's disheartening to know that all these other places are open for me to go but I can't go home."

Newfoundland and Labrador has struggled with a nursing shortage for years. There are hundreds of vacancies to be filled. The province is also struggling to keep up with a great need for mental health and addictions services — the very services RPNs have been providing in Western Canada for decades.

Newfoundland and Labrador has been working to recruit nurses from the U.K, Ireland and India. Sheppard supports that but she also believes the province should turn to RPNs for help too.

"I think that Newfoundland obviously needs all the nurses that it can get," she said. "It's no secret that there has been a shortage forever."

Sheppard wants to return to Newfoundland to work at the new mental health and addictions facility being built next to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister Tom Osborne has good news for Sheppard.

"Well, I'd like to see her back home. So my message to her is start getting ready because it is going to happen," he said.

Health Minister Tom Osborne says a pilot project for registered psychiatric nurses is coming in the fall. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Osborne said he'll be announcing a pilot project as early as September, which will give Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services the ability to hire registered psychiatric nurses.

But making that change permanent requires a legislative change to allow the nurses' college the ability to regulate registered psychiatric nurses.

Osborne hopes that will happen before the end of 2023. He expects RPNs will improve psychiatric care here and help reduce the nurse shortage.

"We do need additional health-care professionals able to treat individuals with the need for psychiatric care, so they will provide a very valuable service to the province," he said. "It's a profession that the government believes is necessary to have here. The first step is establishing the pilot project and that's currently being worked on."

He said more details, such as how many RPNs will be hired and where they will work, will be revealed when the pilot project is announced.

