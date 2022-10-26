Frustrated nurses at fiery St. John's rally push for better working conditions

Hundreds of registered nurses rallied Wednesday in St. John's to call for better working conditions in Newfoundland and Labrador's health-care system. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Tensions were high at the CLB Armoury in St. John's on Wednesday as hundreds of registered nurses rallied for more support and better working conditions.

Yvette Coffey, president of the Registered Nurses' Union Newfoundland and Labrador, told crowds Wednesday that union data suggests 40 per cent of members say they'll leave the profession if conditions don't improve.

Faced with a shortage of professionals and more than 600 registered nursing job vacancies, overtime has been mandated in hospitals and care centres as workers face overcapacity emergency rooms, 24-hour shifts and high rates of workplace injury and violence.

"We are here today because we are in for the fight for public health care, for our patients, and for you and every single person who works in the health-care system in Newfoundland and Labrador," said Coffey said to thunderous applause.

"Our members have had enough, and I think the public has had enough. And we need to stand up for our health-care system."

Coffey told nurses the provincial health-care system is on "life support," and made several mentions of a new media campaign launched by the union to call for action from the provincial government.

"Health care is beyond broken but it is not beyond repair," she said.

The union has also recently begun contract talks with government, Coffey said. She wouldn't reveal their demands publicly but said issues brought up during the rally are similar to what they'll be bringing to the bargaining table.

Registered Nurses' Union Newfoundland and Labrador president Yvette Coffey addresses nurses at the rally. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Nurses are also calling on the public to stand with them to demand better health care from politicians, as the problems nurses face can bleed into the care they provide.

"I wish I didn't have to see registered nurses who are overworked, understaffed and overwhelmed feel guilty about going home because they know that the next crew will have to deal with what they just went through," said nurse practitioner Derrick Walsh.

"I wish I didn't see tears in nurses' eyes when leaving because they weren't able to provide the top-notch care they usually provide, and because they know they have to come back the next day to do the exact same thing again."

Registered nurses Derrick Walsh, left, and Sarah Stratton say things need to change in Newfoundland and Labrador's health-care system. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Registered nurse Sarah Stratton, one of the speakers at the rally, said she was concerned about mandated overtime and burnout.

"Our phones are never silent on your day off," she told the crowd. "Everyone desires work-life balance, but everyone deserves it too."

Stratton said she wants the voices of her patients to be heard while calling for respect for registered nurses at all levels.

"There's a lot of solutions required. And in order to come to the finalization, everybody has to be respected," she said.