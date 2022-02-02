Regionalization will roll out 'as soon as possible,' says municipal affairs minister

Krista Lynn Howell, the minister of municipal and provincial affairs, says regionalization will make communities more sustainable. (CBC)

Regionalization is coming to most parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, says the provincial government, calling it a move that will cut costs and improve viability of rural communities.

The provincial government is reviewing the recommendations in a report released Wednesday by a joint working group on regionalization and will make a plan "as soon as possible," according to Municipal and Provincial Affairs Minister Krista Lynn Howell.

"We're at a point now in our province where we have to make some decisions, and we needed a plan to move forward to support the communities," said Howell on Wednesday.

The report recommends a regional government structure that will allow more efficient service delivery specific to each area of the province.

"There won't be a one-size-fits-all approach that we can apply to the whole island and the Labrador portion of Newfoundland and Labrador," she said.

The report includes a timeline, with boundaries for about 25 regions to be established this year and final implementation to happen in late 2024.

Communities will retain names, identity: MNL president

The report recommends regions be governed by an elected regional council of 15 members. Municipalities would retain their own councils and be allowed to continue service delivery but would also be required to contribute to regional services. But municipal councils can also be dissolved if two-thirds of members vote to do so, if for example it no longer needs to or can't provide services to residents.

Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador president Amy Coady said Wednesday that many municipalities already have agreements to share services, and regionalization would build on that.

"It will give residents and municipalities an opportunity to make themselves more sustainable by working together."

Coady argued regionalization would strengthen individual community identity, and the report recommends that individual communities retain their names.

"They'll be able to hold on to their identities," said Coady.

Some residents to pay more taxes

According to the report, 90 per cent of Newfoundland and Labrador's 520,000 residents live in 275 municipalities scattered across the province. Seventy-eight per cent of those municipalities have a population of fewer than 1,000 residents.

Coady said the report was created in consultation with local service districts and unincorporated areas.

About 9.5 per cent of residents live in local service districts or unincorporated areas and don't pay municipal taxes, and Newfoundland and Labrador is the only province that doesn't generate any provincial revenue from property taxes.

Under the new model, some residents would have to pay property taxes, or may pay for new services. Residents of municipalities would pay taxes only to their municipal council.

Though the new fees have not yet been determined, Howell said they will be specific to each region.

PC MHA Joedy Wall says he agrees with most aspects of the report but wants to see more details on how the new taxes will affect residents. (CBC)

"We want to assure residents that they will be paying for services that they receive. It will be based on the needs of your region," she said.

Howell said the goal of regionalization is not to generate revenue but to improve services and make delivery more efficient.

Progressive Conservative MHA Joedy Wall said Wednesday he mostly agrees with the report's recommendations but wants to see more details on how much regionalization will cost the government and taxpayers.

"We don't have any information on how the department is going to roll this out. We don't have any cost analysis and how that's going to impact the residents."

He said he agrees that residents of unincorporated areas and local service districts should be paying taxes, but wants to see how the government plans to implement that taxation.

Changes overdue: MUN researcher

The report recommends creating regions consisting of 5,000 to 50,000 residents. Though most of the province will be under the new model, the report includes exceptions for most communities in Labrador, Indigenous communities, and municipalities with more than 11,000 residents, like St. John's or Corner Brook.

Rob Greenwood, the director of Memorial University's Harris Centre, has been studying regionalization across the globe for decades. He said it's the right move for Newfoundland and Labrador — even if it's a little late.

Rob Greenwood, director of the Harris Centre at Memorial University, says regionalization is overdue. (Patrick Butler/CBC)

"It really is difficult to develop the economy and to address issues like climate change or even population retention and attraction without some level of local government that has substantial capacity," he explained.

He said regionalization would help not only by saving money and making service delivery more efficient but also by allowing regions to plan more effectively as the province's population ages.

Greenwood acknowledged that change will be difficult for long-term residents but said regionalization will allow local governments to implement infrastructure to attract and retain younger residents.

Greenwood said it's past time for Newfoundland and Labrador to implement regional governance as other provinces have done.

"Newfoundland and Labrador has the weakest local government in Canada. It's directly related to our development, and I think this is a fundamental step in the right direction."