It's a go! After day of delay, 204th Royal St. John's Regatta gets the green light

The 2022 Royal St. John's Regatta races began shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

The 204th Royal St. John's Regatta went ahead Thursday, after a 5:30 a.m. announcement by regatta committee vice-president and captain of the course Ashley Peach.

After a short deliberation, Peach said the regatta committee voted to proceed with the event, triggering the weather-dependent St. John's holiday. The regatta committee postponed the event Wednesday because winds were set to reach 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. The event goes ahead only if the committee determines weather conditions are appropriate for rowing on Quidi Vidi Lake.

Environment Canada is forecasting periods of drizzle Thursday morning and a mix of sun and cloud later in the day, with winds of 20 km/h. Temperatures are set to reach 27 C, with a humidex of 30.

Peach said Thursday morning she's hopeful lower wind speeds and gusts will make for better rowing conditions than on Wednesday.

"The decision this morning was a lot easier," she said.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, regatta committee vice-president and captain of the course Ashley Peach announced the event would go ahead. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Peach said rowers are prepared for the higher temperatures, but spectators should remember to bring water and seek shade during the hot part of the day. She suggested attending the event earlier in the morning, when the temperature is cooler.

St. John Ambulance will located around the lake to help in case of emergencies.

A historic regatta

This year, the event will include 71 teams and 20 races. The 2022 regatta will also mark the first time women will row the 2.45-kilometre long course.

The first race began around 8:20 a.m. with two senior women's races, followed by two senior men's races.

Since 1816, the long course has been reserved for men, but this year that changes, with four women's teams set to compete in the long course.

"Certainly, it will be a great historical event down here at Quidi Vidi Lake today," Peach said. "There will be lots of cheering on for them."

Men are also now able to row the short course, though no teams signed up this year. Peach said she hopes more men's teams will sign up next year.

Olivia Neary and Elsa Loveys, both 10 years old, are part of the J&E Enterprises Limited squirt team, a crew of nine- and 10-year-old girls.

Olivia said her dad, former regatta president Chris Neary, inspired her love of rowing.

"He's a great cox," she said.

Elsa Loveys, left, and Olivia Neary are two of the younger participants in the 204th Royal St. John's Regatta. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Elsa and Olivia said their goal for the regatta is to do their best — and have fun.

Chris Neary said the team may have some future champions.

"They're having a ball," he said.

Spectators, vendors return

The regatta is welcoming back dozens of vendors and thousands of spectators for the first time since 2019. Organizers say crowds around the lake have numbered between 30,000 to 50,000 spectators in previous years.

Anchormen Barbershop Chorus president Steve Martin says the regatta is the group's No. 1 fundraiser each year. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

The Anchormen Barbershop Chorus is one of the groups fundraising at the event. President Steve Martin said the regatta is the group's No. 1 annual fundraiser.

"We put a lot of energy into it, but we truly enjoy it. It's very rewarding," he said.

In addition to prizes like plush toys, members of the group will also take song requests, Martin said.

