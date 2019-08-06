Regatta or regret-ta? Getting ready for annual moving St. John's sporting event

If the latest forecasts hold true, the 201st rowing of the Royal St. John's Regatta should be going ahead Wednesday as scheduled.

The annual race — North America's oldest documented continuous sporting event — happens on the first Wednesday of every August, depending on weather, of course.

It's a townie tradition to risk staying out late the Tuesday night before the Regatta, to wake up Wednesday morning with fingers crossed the rowing races go ahead on Quidi Vidi Lake.

If they don't, people have to drag themselves into work, and the event moves to Thursday (again, weather permitting), while the roulette wheel spins.

But so far, so good, said Environment Canada meteorologist Jennifer Kowal on Tuesday.

"It actually looks like a really great day tomorrow," she said, adding there is sunshine in the forecast for Wednesday morning.

Young rowers train for the 201st Royal St. John's Regatta on Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

"There is gonna be some clouds, just offshore, and it looks like we might see a little bit of clouds moving in in the afternoon, but just becoming a mix of sun and cloud and 18 degrees probably around the coast there and the winds are gonna be nice and light."

Winds should stick around a maximum of 20 km/h, Kowal said, making it likely races will proceed as scheduled.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to attend the event this year as well, scheduled to walk around the lake around midday Wednesday.

And compared to last year, 18 C should be a welcome change.

In 2018, temperatures soared, with the humidex reaching as high as 35 – the hottest Regatta day many people could remember.

"Last year it was incredibly hot during the Regatta and people like it, but it's a bit problematic," Kowal said, noting that extreme heat for long periods can cause a number of health concerns.

At most, she said, a sea wind may blow in to shore, bringing temperatures down to around 16 C in the early afternoon.

"With winds at that speed, it doesn't really make a huge difference to anybody."

