203rd Royal St. John's Regatta a no-go for Wednesday, due to high winds

The Royal St. John's Regatta has been postponed due to high winds on the lake Wednesday. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The 203rd running of the Royal St. John's Regatta has been postponed by at least a day due to unfavourable lake conditions, organizers said Wednesday morning.

According to the race's organizing committee, winds could reach as high as 51 km/h lakeside Wednesday, and that the safety of racers was key to the decision to delay.

"This year of course we don't have any vendors unfortunately, so [it's] entirely about the rowers this morning," Regatta course captain Noelle Thomas-Kennell told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show following the decision.

"The winds for today are quite high … so we're certainly just looking out for the rowers' safety today."

Those winds are expected to pick up along with cloud cover throughout the day Wednesday, according to Blair Sparkes at Environment Canada's Gander weather office.

"It's gusting around 40 right now, but that's going to pick up in the next couple of hours," he said.

"They'll continue like that for the rest of the day. I guess that's not so good for the rowers."

Sparkes said early estimates for Thursday show a sunny day with a light westerly wind of around 20 km/h. Organizers will revisit the decision Thursday morning.

"All the boats are ready to go, and everything else is ready," Thomas-Kennell said.

"So we'll convene again as a committee tomorrow morning at 5:30 again, and we'll go through the same process."

Because the Regatta was postponed, so too is a city-wide holiday, which is dependent on the races going ahead. Thomas-Kennell joked it was probably the hardest part of making the call.

"We have to go to work today, unfortunately," she said.

"Obviously the holiday depends on our decision. The weight of the world [is] kind of on our shoulders."