It's pawty time at the pond! Meet the dogs of the 2018 regatta

The Royal St. John's Regatta is for everyone … and that includes our four-legged friends.

CBC community producer Amy Joy met up with these dogs, as they hit the trail in style at Quidi Vidi Lake.

Guinness is six, and yes, he's named after the beer because of his colours. Guinness enjoys rolling around in the grass for a back scratch, and loves playing with his toy Lamby. (Amy Joy/CBC )

Lemmy, six months. Named after Lemmy from Motorhead. He's known for walking sideways and passing gas...in the car. (Amy Joy/CBC )

Posey, six. This Newfoundland dog loves being the centre of attention! (Amy Joy/CBC )

Kepler, 2 and a half. This mini goldendoodle loves to cuddle and give kisses. (Amy Joy/CBC )

Penelope is five, and her favourite place to hang out is in a pink carry-on bag that belongs to her mom. She isn't in it today, of course, because it'd be way too warm! (Amy Joy/CBC )

Bosun, 11 months, may not be a ship's officer just yet, but he sure knows how to chase a tennis ball or two! (Amy Joy/CBC )

Hunter is five. This Siberian husky loves to go camping, and to the park with his sister Meekah (below)! (Amy Joy/CBC )

Meekah, 4, loves camping and going to the park with her brother Hunter (above)! (Amy Joy/CBC )

Pepper and Ella: BFFs who were ready to chase rabbits every time they heard the regatta gun go off! (Amy Joy/CBC )

Anchor, six months. This green-eyed lady loves kids, swimming and food, but REALLY dislikes getting a bath. (Amy Joy/CBC )

Oakley, 4, feels most comfortable when she's sucking on pillows! One thing she needs to work on, is recognising when the patio door has the screen across (she's had a couple run-ins already!) (Amy Joy/CBC )

Rylee is one and a half. Her favourite past times include eating peanut butter, and chasing her feline frenemy Socks around the house. (Amy Joy/CBC )

Meet Donatello, 10: Security guard by day, plushie toy lover by night. (Amy Joy/CBC )

Tucker is 18 years young. He has many quirks, including sneezing when he wants to go out to pee! (Amy Joy/CBC )

Kiki, eight, is obsessed with tennis balls! (Amy Joy CBC NL )

Arlo, 16 months, will eat just about anything. His biggest regret thus far is eating a rock and having to get it surgically removed. It cost his dog-mom about two grand. Oopsy! He hopes to be internet-famous one day. You can follow him on Instagram @arloontherock. (Amy Joy/CBC )

Ginger is five. This sweet little gal is lucky to have four legs. She got hit by a car a few years ago, and her pawents loved her so much, that instead of amputating the leg, they got a metal plate put in it. That's what you call love.