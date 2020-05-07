St. John's Regatta cancelled for 2020

The Royal St. John's Regatta Committee announced Thursday morning that the event will be cancelled this summer as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's the first time since 1940 and the outbreak of World War II that the regatta won't be held.

Bradley Power, president of the regatta committee, says it was a difficult but necessary decision.

"It is with great disappointment that we announce the official cancellation of the 2020 Royal St. John's Regatta," Power said in a statement.

"The Royal St. John's Regatta Committee is in full agreement with the direction provided by government and health officials regarding large-scale events and will continue to take all necessary actions to support the protection of our community in this difficult time."

As part of the province's COVID-19 alert level system, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said large gatherings would be put on hold for the foreseeable future.

"That means festivals and other large events planned for this summer and early fall will not be able to go ahead," Fitzgerald said.

The historic event, held on the first Wednesday in August each year, weather permitting, marked its 200th anniversary in 2018, and draws tens of thousands of people to Quidi Vidi Lake each year.

The 2019 regatta drew tens of thousands of people — including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

"Although we are disheartened that there will be no Royal St. John's Regatta in 2020, the health and safety of our stakeholders is our first priority," said Noelle Thomas-Kennell, committee vice-president and captain of the course.

"While we are proud of our 202 years of tradition, such tradition will never be at the expense of our community's health and safety. We will support all continued efforts against the spread of the coronavirus."

The committee said there will be information on a new consultation process in the coming days, as it wants to be well prepared for when a regatta can be safely held.

Power said the committee has been in contact with the Placentia, Harbour Grace and Humber Valley regatta committees, who will be making similar announcements in the coming days.

Another festival along the shores of Quidi Vidi Lake has also been cancelled as a result of the pandemic, as the Iceberg Alley Performance Tent announced its cancellation Wednesday.

2020 Event Update

Concert organizers said in a tweet that ticket holders will receive a full refund within two weeks and they are looking ahead to September 2021.

