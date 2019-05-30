Regatta committee now seeking new beer tent operator

The Regatta committee is now looking for someone to run the beer tent at the Royal St. John's Regatta, after the St. John's East Kinsmen Club cut ties with the event.

The Kinsmen members voted unanimously to stop operating the beer tent, which they had been running for 37 years, citing the "arrogance" of the regatta committee as the main reason for their decision.

Now, the committee has put out a request for proposals from anyone interested in operating the beer tent for the 201st regatta on Quidi Vidi Lake, set for Aug. 7.

"The Royal St. John's Regatta Committee thanks the St. John's East Kinsmen Club and commends them for their wonderful work within the community," the committee said in a statement on its website.

The committee met Wednesday night to discuss the beer tent situation, after receiving notice from the Kinsmen on May 21 that they would not be operating the tent this year.

John Connolly, the chair of the Kinsmen group, told CBC earlier this week the regatta committee had disrespected his group, and were now looking to get the organization's invoices as a way to take over the beer tent.

Tom Badcock, director of the Hub — an organization for people with physical disabilities — told CBC on Wednesday his group hasn't been able to afford a booth at the regatta for 10 years.

The 201st Royal St. John's Regatta is set for Aug. 7. (CBC)

Both Connolly and Badcock voiced concerns about the high cost of operating a tent at the lakeside, with Connolly saying his organization would barely break even on beer sales — and then only if the weather was good.

"As the Royal St. John's Regatta Committee is a volunteer-based non-profit organization, we recognize the importance of giving back and remain committed to supporting charities that are vital to our community through our various partnerships," the regatta committee said on its website.

The release didn't specify a deadline for the request for proposals.

