Photo exhibit tells why these refugees call St. John's home

A photo exhibit at St. John's city hall shows why some refugees feel at home in the city and what they like about it.

The show features dozens of photos of people who have come from countries such as Eritrea, Sudan and Syria, with captions explaining how they view their new home.

John Price took many of the photos and helped organize the exhibit for the Association for New Canadians. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"It's the people, they love the people," said John Price, program and research officer with the Association for New Canadians, which helped organize the exhibit.

"I could even make up the blurbs if I wanted to because every person talks about how nice the people are how ready they are to help. They're welcoming, friendly," said Price, who also took many of the 60 photographs.

"We take for granted where we live," he said.

"Hearing what makes this city special to newcomers reminds us not only of how valuable a sense of belonging is to everyone but also just how special St. John's is," said Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary.

The Association for New Canadians said the group helps to resettle about 200 refugees each year, along with many more immigrants.

Suzanne Allawerdi, who moved to St. John's from Iran two and a half years ago, said her two children love it here, but she finds it hard to get used to the cold and wind. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"The I am Home Exhibit is a powerful reminder of the importance of home and the value placed on it by our newest residents," said Megan Morris, executive director.

The exhibit, on display at Wyatt Hall, opens to the public on Thursday — World Refugee Day — and will remain up until July 9.

