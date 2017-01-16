RIAC dissolves board, will cease to exist after 36 years in N.L.

The head of the Refugee and Immigrant Advisory Council is saying farewell to his company two weeks after suspending its services.

In a letter sent to CBC News, executive director Jose Rivera pointed to problems with revenues.

RIAC was built to help newcomers to Newfoundland and Labrador who didn't fall within the mandates of other existing organizations and government programs.

"Sadly, there wasn't enough investment to keep the dream going in a stable manner for the long term," Rivera wrote.

It was often the first point of contact in the community for people coming to this province and has been around for 36 years.

Rivera was there for 15 of those years, after arriving in Canada as a refugee from Colombia with his two children in 2002.

Signs on the door of the Refugee and Immigrant Advisory Council. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

RIAC offered English classes, a variety of programs, general advice and paid internships.

"Thousands of people have walked through our doors. Most of them have arrived after trying everything in their capacity to solve their problems," Rivera wrote.

Sometimes people just needed to have fun — whether it was a cod fishing trip or a trip to an indoor trampoline park, RIAC helped arrange it.

The group operated on private donations. While there were many dedicated donors, Rivera said it wasn't enough. Financial problems dogged the group for years, but it always managed to open the doors — until now.

He hopes something new will take over in RIAC's place.

"I have seen firsthand the creativity, tenacity and spirit of Newfoundlanders — whether born or made. I truly believe a new solution for how to help the newcomer edge cases will emerge, but RIAC won't be there to be part of it."

In the letter, he urged anyone needing help to reach out to the provincial office of Immigration and Multiculturalism as their first contact. Rivera also thanked those who volunteered their time and energy over the years.

"Thanks Newfoundland and Labrador for being my home," he wrote.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador