10 former employees suing idled N.L. refinery owner for $3.5M 

Some non-unionized workers who were laid off last year after the global pandemic forced the idling of the Come By Chance oil refinery are now suing their former employer.

CBC News has uncovered 10 separate statements of claim filed at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court, with the claimants seeking anywhere from $200,000 to $500,000 in special damages from NARL Refining LP, the owner and operator, and its general partner, NARL Refining Inc.

Combined, the former employees have filed claims seeking $3.5 million, plus unspecified general damages. They allege they were dismissed without cause, without proper notice, and were not properly compensated in lieu of notice.

St. John's lawyer Kyle Rees represents the former workers, all of whom have at least 17 years of experience at the refinery.

Rees said employees are protected by the Labour Standards Act and previous court rulings, which means they are entitled to reasonable notice before their employment ends, or pay in lieu of notice.

"These employees are no different. They're long-serving employees who are entitled to a substantial amount of pay in lieu of notice," he told CBC News.

In at least one case, the employee was given a layoff notice and sent home on the same day, according to a statement of claim.

But in joint statements of defence, the two companies said there is no basis to award unspecified general damages, and the claims for special damages are "excessive" given the relevant circumstances at the time.

They said they had no alternative but to significantly reduce their workforce because of the unprecedented effects of the pandemic.

The companies say the pandemic led to a worldwide economic downturn that caused a drastic decline in demand for fuels.

The refinery stopped producing various transportation and heating fuels in March 2020, and immediately laid off temporary employees involved with capital projects.

Two lawsuits on hold

In April 2020, according to court filings, some 243 full-time employees were temporarily laid off, while there were further reductions at various times up to November.

According to the statements of defence, terminated employees "received payment for all outstanding wages and vacation pay."

The employer continued to pay the entire cost for terminated employees to have access to health and dental benefits, as well as life insurance coverage, until Oct. 30, documents say.

Rees said the cases are still working their way through the courts, and he hopes a negotiated settlement can be reached.

As well, at least two of Rees's clients have been called back to work, and their lawsuits are on hold, he said.

It's the latest chapter in what's been a dark time for the refinery, which has long been an economic driver in the region, and a vital supplier of fuels throughout the province.

Since it stopped producing fuels, NARL Refining has been importing fuels from the United States and Europe for domestic use in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In January, the provincial government gave the refinery a non-repayable grant of $16.6 million to keep the facility in what's called "warm-idle mode" until late June, while the search for a buyer or investor continues.

As part of the agreement, the refinery was required to increase employment numbers to 200 full-time workers, with the province picking up 75 per cent of labour costs, and half the cost of keeping the refinery in idle mode.

Meanwhile, NARL Refining would not comment on the legal matter, noting that it remains before the courts.

But according to its statements of defence, the company hopes it will once again be economically feasible to reopen the refinery and "gradually return to normal operations during 2021."

If that occurs, the company said, it plans to "recall most if not all of the employees laid off or terminated due to the pandemic," including those who have filed the lawsuits.

