Union demands inquiry after Come By Chance refinery worker dies following explosion

The union that represents most workers at the Come By Chance refinery is demanding an inquiry into a Sept. 2 explosion that rattled a large workforce at the Placentia Bay facility — and has now claimed a life.

The owner of the refinery, Braya Renewable Fuels, confirmed Sunday that one of its workers has died.

The worker was later identified as Clarenville resident Shawn Peddle by his union, Local 9316 of the United Steelworkers.

One other injured worker remains in hospital.

In a statement, union president Glenn Nolan wrote that Peddle "succumbed to his injuries after a hard-fought battle."

The union offered condolences to Peddle's wife, Nora, and their children.

"The union, families and community are heartbroken," Nolan wrote.

Nolan, who said the explosion was preventable, is calling on the provincial government to launch an inquiry to ensure it does not happen again.

"Workers' health and safety must be the top priority," said Nolan.

The union is calling for enforcement of the so-called Westray Law, which is legislation enacted after a methane explosion ripped through the Westray coal mine in Nova Scotia 30 years ago, killing 26 miners.

The legislation is intended to hold companies and individuals criminally responsible for workplace deaths.

"Our union is very concerned for the health and safety of all workers and we and will continue our quest for justice and accountability," Nolan wrote.

"Every worker deserves to go home from work to their families in the same way they left for work that day."

In its statement, Braya described Peddle as "an integral part of the team working to convert the refinery."

"We are grieving with his extended family and our employees, and we will continue to provide trauma counselling and supports to them during this difficult time," reads a statement from the company.

The company is "committed to providing a workplace that prioritizes the safety and well-being of our employees and will do everything we can to learn from this tragedy and help prevent similar incidents from happening," the statement reads.

The union is describing the incident as an explosion, while the company uses the term "flash fire."

The company has concluded an internal investigation and shared its findings with the families of the injured workers and some unions.

The company has not commented publicly on what happened at the facility, on Newfoundland's south coast, despite repeated requests from CBC News.

A series of investigations by the province's Occupational Health and Safety division, engineering and inspection services and the fire commissioner's office are ongoing. The RMCP is also investigating.

A stop-work order for the area where the explosion occurred was lifted on Sept. 29, and many of the 600-plus people working at the refinery were back on the job as of late last week.

Braya announced Sunday that construction would be halted Monday so employees could "grieve the loss of their friend and colleague."

Braya, which took over the refinery late late year, is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to convert the former oil refinery into a producer of cleaner biofuels.

The company had hoped to commence production late summer or early fall but said that schedule is now being reassessed, with production now scheduled for early next year.

