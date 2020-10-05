North Atlantic oil refinery in Come By Chance to close permanently

Sources have confirmed to CBC News that a deal to sell the Come By Chance oil refinery in Placentia Bay has collapsed, and that the idled facility will close permanently.

Workers received notice from North Atlantic Refining on Monday, and an all-staff meeting is planned for Tuesday morning.

The union local has declined comment.

It's the worst possible scenario for a refinery that appeared to be on the upswing prior to the global pandemic, which forced the owners to stopped refining fuels in March.

There was also hope that a proposed deal with Irving Oil would give the aging facility new life, but that prospect now appears to have been dashed.

Insiders say the closure could do away with 500 direct jobs, and mean less work for dozens of contract employees.

In the past, the refinery has contributed to as much as five per cent of the province's economy.

