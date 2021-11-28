Red sky at morning in this week's audience gallery
Have a photo you'd like us to see? Email us! Our address is nlphotos@cbc.ca.
Social Sharing
We love seeing your photos! Email us at nlphotos@cbc.ca
CBC News ·
Something must have been in the air around Nain this week, as we saw a plethora of incredible photos from the Big Land, each more spectacular than the last, and each sporting the kind of vast, snowy winter landscape that seems to wink at the island part of the province saying "I'm coming for you next."
Enjoy, and if you happen to catch something awe-inspiring throughout our fair province this week, scroll to the bottom to find out how to get involved for our next gallery.
Have a photo you'd like to share?
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Insta would be appreciated!
Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.