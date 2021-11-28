Red sky at morning in this week's audience gallery

A spectacular sunset captured over Nain this week. (Connie Boland)

Something must have been in the air around Nain this week, as we saw a plethora of incredible photos from the Big Land, each more spectacular than the last, and each sporting the kind of vast, snowy winter landscape that seems to wink at the island part of the province saying "I'm coming for you next."



Enjoy, and if you happen to catch something awe-inspiring throughout our fair province this week, scroll to the bottom to find out how to get involved for our next gallery.

The ruins of the Church of Assumption are all that remain of the resettled community of St. Kyran's. Anne Power, who was 18 when her family moved, returned for a visit to her home town a couple of months back and took this photo. (Anne Power)

Early morning mist rises from leafless trees to play across the face of the sun over Flat Bay Brook as it meets Bay St. George. (Brian Berger)

With all the torrential rainstorms on the west coast of Newfoundland this week, they could use a break, as provided by this lovely rainbow in Corner Brook. (Walter Fleming)

I don't know if they were napping or just throwing some attitude at photographer Jim Walsh, but this gorgeous snowy owl captured near Cape Race is unimpressed to say the least. (Jim Walsh)

A gray foggy day is not an unheard of sight in this province, but couple it with sea ice near Happy Valley-Goose Bay and you get the feeling of a vast desolation that could extend forever. (Paul West)

Beams of sunlight pierce the clouds to mark the way to Burgeo. (Julie Baggs)

Michelle Griffin captured this evocative image of the Tablelands back in September. (Michelle Griffin)

Cirrus clouds scratch the sky on a crisp day in Nain. (Wilson Michelin)

Looking out over the bay in Laurenceton, near Lewisporte. (Harry O'Reilly)

Sometimes the fog means time to go indoors with a good book. Others times it beckons, daring you to dip into it and see what it has to hide, as it seems to do in this picture from Little Bay Islands. (Michael Parsons)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Insta would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.