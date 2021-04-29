Red Indian Lake name change not a done deal after all

After criticism, including concerns over a lack of consultation, the Newfoundland and Labrador government won't push through renaming Red Indian Lake after all.

"We have reached the conclusion that it is necessary to pause and reflect on the name of Red Indian Lake. The provincial government and Indigenous leadership have heard the desire of residents for consultation and reconciliation," reads a media release issued Thursday morning.

Minister for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation Lisa Dempster will now be tasked with organizing a consultation process so residents can weigh in on renaming the central Newfoundland lake, near Buchans.

The statement issued Thursday is signed by:

Premier Andrew Furey.

Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation Minister Lisa Dempster

President Johannes Lampe, Nunatsiavut Government

Grand Chief Etienne Rich, Innu Nation

President Todd Russell, NunatuKavut Community Council

Saqamaw Mi'sel Joe, Miawpukek First Nation

Chief Brendan Mitchell, Qalipu First Nation

A motion was introduced in the House of Assembly on April 21 to rename the lake Wantaqo'ti Qospem, which means "peaceful lake" in Mi'kmaw.

At the time, Dempster called it "a proud day," and said it marked a step toward re-examining similar names across the province.

Mi'sel Joe, the long-time chief of the Miawpukek First Nation, suggested Red Indian Lake, said Premier Andrew Furey. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The name change precedes plans to return the remains of a Beothuk couple, Nonosabasut and Demasduit, to the area after being held in Scotland for nearly 200 years.

Premier Andrew Furey said at the time it was done in consultation with Indigenous leaders throughout the province, and that Chief Mi'sel Joe of the Miawpukek First Nation picked the new name.

In a subsequent interview, Joe said the proposed name came from a song he had heard a long time ago, about peace flowing like a river.

"Given the violence that went on against the Beothuk people over 200 years ago, what better way to name a place," he told CBC at the time.

"The Europeans put the name on that lake, because when they went up to murder the Beothuk people they saw people with red ochre on their face," he said.

Natasha Jones is a member of the Qalipu First Nation. She calls Buchans Junction, near Red Indian Lake, home. She's upset the provincial government didn't consult with locals about changing the lake's name. (CBC)

"They weren't red Indians. We're not red Indians."

Name change fostered 'mistrust'

While Furey referenced the name change as an "an important symbol, albeit a symbol, in the path of reconciliation," it strained the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in the area.

That's according to Natasha Jones of Buchans Junction, an active member of the Qalipu First Nation.

A glorious sunset over Red Indian Lake. (Submitted by Dave Wilcox)

"They thought the Indigenous members locally knew about the decision and were part of it and left them out. And so local Indigenous people were having to defend themselves and say we weren't part of the conversation," said Jones.

"Everybody locally was left out, and so there was a lot of mistrust and there was some name calling," she said.

A timeline has not yet been established for the consultation process.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador