Nearly 50 years after he drowned, man's heroism recognized in schooner tragedy

Almost 46 years ago, Leo Bullen saved a young life by giving up his own.

On Tuesday in St. John's, that sacrifice was finally officially recognized when Bullen's wife and two sons accepted the Canadian Red Cross Rescuer Award in his memory.

"Today we're here because we want to honour what we would consider a fallen hero," said Gloria Slade, philanthropy co-ordinator with the Red Cross, in presenting the award.

Chris Bullen, who was only a couple of years old when his father died, contacted the Canadian Red Cross with the story. (CBC)

"That was almost 46 years ago, but for the Bullen family it is still very near and dear to their hearts."

The award acknowledges the efforts of non-professional rescuers and off-duty first responders who save a life, prevent further injuries, or treat and comfort the injured through their actions.

"It's an everyday individual who actually saved a life," Slade said.

The loss of the Delroy

On the night of July 27, 1972, Bullen was aboard the schooner Delroy as part of its five-member crew. The Delroy also carried ten passengers, including the wives, children and relatives of people who fished seasonally on Merasheen Island in Placentia Bay.

The schooner was heading for nearby Arnold's Cove — but the Delroy never reached its destination.

Three hours into a trip that usually took four, a fire began in the engine room. There was no time for a distress call.

All hands had to quickly abandon the Delroy and scramble into its lifeboat, a small wooden dory which overturned shortly after.

The schooner sank within minutes. It would be hours before the six survivors were rescued by a fishing schooner whose captain had noticed the ship's flaming debris on the water.

Hazel Bullen said the day was one of pride, but also sadness. (CBC)

In the end, six of the ship's passengers and three crew drowned. Among those lost was Leo Bullen, who had taken off his life-jacket and put it on one of the children among the group. The young girl survived.

A couple of years ago, Leo Bullen's son Chris learned what his father did the day he died, and more recently spoke to the woman who got his life-jacket.

"Knowing that she's alive, makes you feel good too," Chris Bullen said. "He did something, helped somebody out."

Previous awards given

Two previous rescuer awards have been issued related to the loss of the Delroy. They were given out in 2013.

One was presented to rescuer, and fishing schooner captain, Ray Berkshire, who found the debris. He went to look for the schooner when his radio call was not answered, and found the survivors a nautical mile from the wreckage.

The second went to Loyola Pomroy, who lost his mother, two sisters, a brother and an aunt in the disaster. Twenty-four years old at the time, Pomroy managed to help another sister and cousin hang on to the overturned dory until the survivors were rescued.

Howard Bullen said he'll never forget his father's heroism on the day the Delroy sank. (CBC)

Today's award was accepted by Chris Bullen, who was a toddler when his father passed away. His brother Howard, who was also present, was not quite seven years old.

Both boys know their father only through family stories. Their mother Hazel Bullen says that it was only through the help of her in-laws that she was able to raise the boys on her own.

She was proud to see her late husband honoured today, but doesn't expect it to bring closure to the family's loss.

