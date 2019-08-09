Red Bay gets its way, students Grade 7 and up will bus to L'Anse au Loup

Some parents might protest sending their kids 50 kilometres on a bus every day to get to school, but in Red Bay, Labrador, it's exactly what they were hoping for.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District agreed to reconfigure the town's previously all grade Basque Memorial into a K-6 school, with students Grade 7 and higher taking a bus to L'Anse au Loup to attend Labrador Straits Academy, starting in September.

"I'm pretty excited about it all and hopefully our kids will thrive," said Vicki Hancock, a parent and member of the student council at Basque Memorial.

Hancock said she got all of the parents in Red Bay to sign a letter to send to the school district to confirm that they all indeed wanted the older students to get bused to Labrador Straits Academy instead.

"It was something that was brought forward a few times, but in order for the school board to go ahead with it, they needed every parent to be onside with it," she said.

"Once that happened the school board realized that it was something that we all wanted, so they just went ahead with it."

The relationship between Basque Memorial parents and the school board has been fraught during the last school year. Parents kept their children home at the start of September for weeks as a protest over a cutback in teaching position, before then petitioning the board in June to change the makeup of its student body.

Socialization the 'biggest part'

With just seven students at Basque Memorial this past year, Hancock said the three older kids will now get a lot more opportunities at Labrador Straits Academy.

"We just had a family move out of Red Bay and move up to L'Anse au Loup and we noticed that their girl is excelling at all kinds of sports. She's in basketball, she's in floor hockey," Hancock told CBC's Labrador Morning.

"She's loving it, so I want the same thing for my child."

Students in Grade 7 to Level III will travel the 53 kilometres from Red Bay to L'Anse au Loup starting in September. (Google Maps)

It's not an ideal situation, Hancock said, adding that spending so much time on the roads in Labrador, she knows from experience, can get tiring.

But the good outweighs the bad, she said, and the kids will be able to expand their horizons.

"Some of them are a little bit nervous, I can say that, because they only know just one or two people," she said.

"But now the socialization part is the biggest thing for us, for all of the parents. Socializing and getting into activities, we see now there's more opportunity for them in LSA."

The move is a sign of the times in Red Bay, Hancock said, citing a shrinking population.

While the school changes are what parents sought, they ideally wouldn't have to, she said.

"I wish more people would come back here to live, but I understand that there's nothing here for them."

