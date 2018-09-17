Students stay home as protest over Basque Memorial teaching positions stretches on

Basque Memorial students in Red Bay, N.L., are starting their third week of the school year at home instead of in the classroom.

Parents in the southeast Labrador town are protesting a cutback at the school that has reduced the number of teaching positions to a single one. The school has eight students in five grades ranging from kindergarten to Grade 8. Last year, the school had 1½ teaching positions for six students across four grades.

Parent Lynn Stone says parents are still protesting because the half-position has not been reinstated.

"There's still parents and community members at the school with the driveway blocked, not allowing staff to enter the building, and the kids are still kept home," said Stone, also a member of the school council.

"The bus makes the run but there's no students on her when she gets there. We're still fighting for another teacher."

The district's position is that the single teaching position is sufficient. In a letter sent Sept. 12 to parents, Christina White, assistant director of programs for the school district's Labrador region, notes that last year's 1½ positions was based on a projected of enrolment of 12 students in eight grades.

Basque Memorial School in Red Bay has eight students from kindergarten to Grade 8 this year. (Provided by Vicki Hancock)

"Of those projected students, only six arrived at the school when it was opened in September," she wrote.

"Due to collective agreement restrictions, the district was unable [to] adjust the allocation of teaching units for the school despite fewer students enrolling at the school."

Allocation based on number of grades, students and needs

White's letter notes that the allotment of teaching positions are based on three factors: number of grades in the school, and whether there are special education requirements, or high school students enrolled, both of which require additional resources.

The letter includes a list of comparable schools, such as A.R. Scammell Academy in Change Islands, which has eight students in six grades from Grade 3 to Grade 11, with no special education requirements, and one teaching unit allocated. St. Gabriel's All Grade School in Saint Brendan's has five students in four grades ranging from Grade 3 to Grade 11, with special education requirements, and 1½ units allocated.

White writes that small schools with one teacher can be organized to allow for flexible seating with designated areas for independent as well as group learning.

"The teacher has the opportunity to incorporate direct teaching throughout the lessons but generally acts as a facilitator encouraging students to participate in experiential learning," she wrote.

"It is our contention that the teacher is a skilled and resourceful instructor who can design programming to meet the needs of the eight students currently registered at Basque Memorial All Grade."

Stone said in addition to teaching concerns, parents are also worried about the safety of the students.

"One person can't do this on their own. You've got eight kids supposed to be showing up here," she said, adding that the district doesn't have a plan in place if anything happens to the teacher.

Students missing out

"If the kids go to the school and [principal/teacher] Carol [Nadeau], if she comes down with the stomach flu, there is no plan. Like, we're going to have to be sitting at home from nine till three, wondering if the kids is going to be sent home 10 o'clock, if they're going to be sent home 11, if they're going to be sent home 1:30, because if anything comes up at all with this one person, there's no plan."

Until the district reinstates the half-position, says Stone, the children will be staying home. She said 1½ positions wouldn't be enough either, but it would be an improvement.

"I know they're missing out, and they're falling behind every day, but the situation that we're putting them back to is not ideal at all," she said.

"They're falling behind, but they're home here, and they're safe, and I knows that I'm here with them."

