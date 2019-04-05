Red Bay still without power, as 'blizzard-like conditions' persist

People in the southern Labrador community of Red Bay are still without power this morning, with weather conditions keeping NL Hydro crews from making necessary repairs.

The power went out around 1 p.m. Thursday, as high winds blasted most of the province.

Hydro crews are in the community, but they're unable to work in the weather conditions.

The highway between Red Bay and Lodge Bay is closed, and the province's Transportation and Works website says it's too stormy to operate clearing equipment.

It was a stormy evening & now can’t see outside.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/9MesZS5tZi">pic.twitter.com/9MesZS5tZi</a> —@BarneyFisher

Environment Canada has weather warnings in effect for much of the west coast of Newfoundland, with snow squalls, strong winds, and whiteouts, while "blizzard-like conditions" persist.

Flurries and snow squalls are expected to gradually ease up through the day.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its morning crossings between Port aux Basques and North Sydney, N.S., with the nighttime crossings still scheduled to make their run, weather permitting.

