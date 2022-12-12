Power restored in Red Bay after 72-hour outage after break in transmission lines

Power has been restored in Red Bay after broken power lines caused by bad weather resulted in an outage that lasted three days. (Lisa Dempster/Facebook)

Three days after residents of Red Bay lost power because of bad weather, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says electricity has been restored.

Nearly two dozen power poles on Labrador's south coast snapped off on Friday due to bad weather and ice, cutting off power to more than 100 customers until late Monday afternoon.

At the time, both Hydro and Labrador Affairs Minister Lisa Dempster said the repair could take days as crews made their way to the area.

"At 3:36 p.m. the new line was energized and all customers reconnected to the system," N.L. Hydro tweeted Monday afternoon.

"We know it has been a long 72 hours. This effort truly took a village, so thank you to all customers, crews, businesses, contractors, for coming together for Red Bay."

Town manager Alice Moores said the community was completely cut off by the outage.

"It really did put us into emergency mode and took a while to let folks know," Moores said.

"But Hydro stepped in there pretty quickly and responded to the fact that we were definitely in an emergency situation."

Residents unable to heat homes or cook

Moores said Hydro sourced a generator to get the community emergency power over the weekend. She said they were facing a –15 C day on Saturday night, leaving residents unable to cook and some unable to heat their homes.

"It was a very scary time for a little while," she said.

Many in the community already have their own generators, said Moores, adding there seems to be an increase in severe storms in recent years.

She said it's important for residents to become more prepared for the future.

"I think that we're probably going to have more of these outages like we've had this weekend," she said.

