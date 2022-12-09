Poor weather, ice snap off power poles on Labrador's south coast, cutting power to Red Bay

Red Bay, on Labrador's south coast, is without power because of power lines broken in bad weather. (Lisa Dempster/Facebook)

Nearly two dozen power poles on Labrador's south coast have snapped off under bad weather and ice, cutting off power for residents in Red Bay.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro said there's no estimation for when power will be restored. The damage done to the 21 poles is also affecting phone service.

"We have engaged with engineering and they are getting ready to mobilize, complete with excavators, rock drill and poles," Hydro wrote on its outages website.

In a Facebook post, Lisa Dempster, minister responsible for Labrador affairs, wrote it could take a couple of days before power can be restored to customers in Red Bay, which had a population of 142 in the 2021 Statistics Canada census.

"All the wheels are turning to address this in as quickly a manner as possible," Dempster said.

"Please check in on your neighbour. I'll keep you updated as best I can."

Dempster said she is in contact with N.L. Hydro management and waiting to hear back from Bell, which services internet and phone lines in the area.

