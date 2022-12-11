Labrador crews work to restore power after heavy ice takes out 21 poles

NL Hydro crews brought in from around Labrador and the Northern Peninsula work to remove damaged poles and replace them with new ones in the Red Bay area. (Photo courtesy NL Hydro)

Crews are working to restore power in southern Labrador after 21 power line poles were cracked off due to ice accumulation.

Power lines in the Red Bay area on the L'anse-au-Loup system were damaged by ice on Friday, sending 135 customers in the region into the dark.

Crews have been working since, but there is still no word on a timeline for total restoration of power, which the company estimates could take several days due to the extent of damage.

NL Hydro says phone lines have been affected as well.

Heavy ice brought down power lines and 21 consecutive poles on the L’anse-au-Loup system Friday. (Photo courtesy NL Hydro)

Crews from the Northern Peninsula, Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Southern Labrador are in the area to assist with repairs, which include the drilling and installation of 21 new poles.

Earlier today, MHA for Cartwright - L'Anse au Clair Lisa Dempster posted on social media that the first pole has already been raised.

"Pole one is up. Only 20 more to go," wrote MHA Lisa Dempster. Crews must clear the area of debris, then drill and install 21 poles along the line before power is fully restored. (Photo courtesy Lisa Dempster)

A back-up generator was successfully brought online for the region on Saturday to provide for basic needs, such as heat.

Still for the time being NL Hydro is asking residents to turn off appliances and turn down heat to avoid taxing the generator or overloading the system when it comes back online.

As well, when power is restored, they are asking customers to wait ten minutes before turning appliances back on.



