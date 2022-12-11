Labrador crews work to restore power after heavy ice takes out 21 poles
NL Hydro estimates restoration could take days due to extent of damage
Crews are working to restore power in southern Labrador after 21 power line poles were cracked off due to ice accumulation.
Power lines in the Red Bay area on the L'anse-au-Loup system were damaged by ice on Friday, sending 135 customers in the region into the dark.
Crews have been working since, but there is still no word on a timeline for total restoration of power, which the company estimates could take several days due to the extent of damage.
NL Hydro says phone lines have been affected as well.
Crews from the Northern Peninsula, Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Southern Labrador are in the area to assist with repairs, which include the drilling and installation of 21 new poles.
Earlier today, MHA for Cartwright - L'Anse au Clair Lisa Dempster posted on social media that the first pole has already been raised.
A back-up generator was successfully brought online for the region on Saturday to provide for basic needs, such as heat.
Still for the time being NL Hydro is asking residents to turn off appliances and turn down heat to avoid taxing the generator or overloading the system when it comes back online.
As well, when power is restored, they are asking customers to wait ten minutes before turning appliances back on.
