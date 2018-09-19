School district pleads with Red Bay parents to send kids to class

Basque Memorial School is in its third week of closure due to an ongoing protest from parents about the cut of half a teaching position. (Provided by Jackie Belbin/Facebook)

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is pleading with parents in Red Bay to send their kids back to class.

The parents continue to protest into a third week over the cutback of half a teaching position at Basque Memorial School, keeping their kids at home instead of letting them attend classes. The school has eight students this year.

"It's very concerning that students at Basque Memorial are not in class yet. They have been out for an extended period of time. They actually haven't been into the building yet and so they've missed, you know, a huge chunk of instructional time," Christina White, the district's assistant director of education, told CBC News.

"We're very eager to open the school and get the kids back in school so that they can start their 2018-2019 school year."

According to White, the school district has had discussions with parents, has tried providing an explanation for the cutback through correspondence with parents, and has met with the school council via video conference.

Now the district is sending a senior official from the Labrador regional office to the school to do an assessment of the teaching, learning and programming needs of the children to determine if there is a need for extra resources, said White.

Christina White of the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said it's imporant to get the kids back in school as quickly as possible, and a senior official from the district is being assigned to do an analysis of the school. (Provided by Vicki Hancock)

"The district engages in a process every spring to determine the allocations for schools right across the province. We have certain policies, procedures, formulae that determine what that allocation may be," she said. "When that process was conducted in the spring it was determined that Basque Memorial would have one teacher."

The district looks at the number of students for the school year, the number of grades to be taught, if there's a need for special education services and if there are any high school students to be attending the school this year.

"After that analysis was done, with the information that we had made available to us, it was determined that the school would be allocated one teacher," White said.

Staff blocked

The school has only three staff members at this point: a teacher, who also acts as principal, a secretary and a janitor.

White said the teacher has been reporting to work every day since the protest began, but hasn't been inside the building yet. She says the police were contacted early on when parents blocked the entrance to the school and they have had a presence there every day since, monitoring the situation.

She wouldn't comment on whether the parents will be forced to send their kids to school but only said the district hopes a resolution can be found soon.

"I would hope that we continue to open the lines of communication and get a plan in place that can get the children back in school as soon as possible to start the school year," she said.

"We are in our third week of closure. So the good thing, I suppose if there's a good thing to this, it is early in the school year and we can minimize interruptions in the school year in terms of the amount of disruptions that could be expected throughout the school year. But, you know, at the end of day it's just important that the kids get back to school as soon as possible and we start the new school year."

